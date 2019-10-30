MRG Tool and Die President Rodney Gramse gave Sens. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, and Paul Anderson, R-Plymouth, a tour of the family-owned Faribault company’s state of the art facilities Wednesday, followed by a discussion on the state’s workforce development needs.
For Anderson, who chairs the Minnesota Senate’s Higher Education Committee, MRG was the first of six stops on a Workforce Development and Jobs Tour. Later in the day, he stopped by Red Wing Shoes in Red Wing and Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona.
Founded by Rodney’s father Mike Gramse in 1979, MRG Tool and Die manufactures a wide variety of specialty tools, molds and fixtures. The company builds parts for countries located all over the country and the world — but few customers are more loyal to MRG than local are businesses like Daikin Applied, SageGlass and Tru Vue.
Anderson’s tour was designed to highlight successful collaborations between Minnesota’s educational institutions and employers. Anderson, who grew up as the son of an entrepreneur and worked at his family-owned business when he was younger, highlighted the importance of listening to the needs of locally owned businesses.
“As great as our technical school system and our Minnesota State System are, they have a critical role, but they’re not going to lead the way,” he said. “Industry is going to lead the way.
South Central College’s Center for Business and Industry has been widely recognized as a leader in the field. It trains around around 12,000 individuals a year in a wide variety of fields, including manufacturing, construction and agriculture related industries.
Gramse praised the robust efforts of South Central College and its partners in the Faribault Public Schools to prepare students for jobs at local companies like MRG. He estimated that 90% of his skilled workers have been trained at the school.
While SCC President Annette Parker wasn’t able to attend Tuesday's event, Marsha Johnson, who serves as its vice president of economic development, discussed South Central’s success in helping businesses expand internship opportunities and utilize PIPELINE grants. Created in 2014, the state's PIPELINE grants helps qualified businesses to provide comprehensive training for new employees. Structured on the job training provided by the employer is coupled with related instruction through a chosen provider, such as SCC.
Danielson said that thanks to robust partnerships, the Faribault area has managed to lead the state in PIPELINE grant funding. Last year, SCC received a $400,000 grant from the state to help train 850 Daikin Applied employees in Faribault.
Another important program helping local businesses is the Minnesota Apprenticeship Initiative. In 2015, the U.S. Department of Labor funded the creation of the program in hopes of increasing the supply of qualified manufacturing employees.
Administered by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the Apprenticeship Program provides employers in high demand sectors with up to $5,000 to cover apprenticeship costs.
Businesses are also recruiting new workers through the Youth Skills Training Program. Designed for students 16 and older and implemented in collaboration with local schools, the program combines hands on training with in-classroom education.
Career development
Gramse urged the senators to consider expanding training programs and relaxing some regulations to allow for more on the job training. Under current law, some students are missing out on the opportunity to get valuable work experience at a time when they may be considering career options.
“There’s a huge benefit for people who are in industry to be hands on, to be able to do the work,” Gramse said. “When you can’t get exposure … that’s hindering career development.”
Recent investments in workforce development have come amid a significant shortage of trained workers. Despite the collaborative efforts, Faribault continues to struggle with a significant shortage.
The U.S. has the world’s second largest manufacturing economy and manufacturing jobs still provide a key pathway to the middle class. The average Minnesota manufacturing job paying about 17% more than the state’s average wage.
Thanks to the innovative programming and partnerships between SCC and local industry, students can get those kinds of manufacturing jobs without incurring the massive debt load graduates of many four year colleges incur. Local leaders say they wish more families were aware of that opportunity.
“It’s not only about educating the kids about what kinds of jobs are out there, it’s educating the parents,” Jasinski said. “So many parents want their kids to go to a four-year college, but nowadays that’s not the best thing for every kid … the younger we can help kids to understand that, along with their parents, the better.”
Faribault schools' Career and Equity Coordinator Brian Coleman is working hard to expose students to local career opportunities. Coleman touted the importance of providing students opportunities to think about potential careers from a young age, with more focused career development programming as they enter high school.
“The more opportunities we can put in front of students, the better decision they can make for what they want to do when they graduate,” he said.
Two weeks ago, the high school partnered with SCC, the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and CareerForce to sponsor the Faribault Works Job Fair. An all-day event for students who have expressed interest in engineering and manufacturing, the job fair connected nearly 200 students with the city’s manufacturers.
School district staff say they’d like to expand career-oriented programming, and the School Board has put a referendum on the ballot that could do just that. The first of two questions on the ballot Tuesday could provide funding for Faribault High School to switch from a six-period day to a seven-period day, which would allow students to take elective courses that could make them aware of career possibilities.
Both school staff and the business community strongly support the ballot initiative, and the City Council passed a resolution of formal support at its Oct. 22 meeting. Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Director Nort Johnson said that it would provide a critically needed extra opportunity for students to squeeze in a career-oriented course into their class schedule.