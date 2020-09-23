The COVID-19 pandemic has made for an unpredictable year as school staff work to provide consistency to students and families, and the need for and access to substitute teachers this year could prove to be unstable. And costly.
School has started and teachers will inevitably get sick or have to take off time for a variety of reasons. A global pandemic adds an extra layer of difficulty when it comes to quickly finding temporary replacements. Substitutes will have to weigh their options when choosing if and where they should return to school.
The ability to retain (and recruit if need be) substitute teachers this year is of concern for schools. Medford schools Superintendent Mark Ristau and the School Board discussed the dilemma at Monday night’s board meeting. No official action was taken.
“It was nothing short of a miracle to get eight subs for today,” Ristau said, adding that they also had folks lined up for Tuesday, too.
A recent positive COVID-19 test from a staff member forced staff and students — determined to have been exposed — into precautionary quarantine over the weekend. Ristau said the district had to follow a very strict protocol with the Minnesota Department of Health and Steele County leaders. All weekend long the group traced and contacted students, staff and families notifying them of the possible exposure.
Competition for scooping up substitutes has picked up. Neighboring schools have jacked up substitutes’ pay, some up to $200 a day, about $75 more than what Medford is currently offering, according to Ristau.
“It’s kind of a dog fight right now to ensure you have subs in your building,” Ristau said. He believes Medford will have to be more competitive in order to retain the substitutes they do have. That could mean increasing their rates for substitutes, to make it known that the district is serious about keeping its substitutes.
“We do have a handful of subs that have been loyal to us and prefer to come here,” Ristau said, but added these substitutes could potentially decide to drive closer to the metro, where rates could be higher.
The board briefly discussed some ways to approach the problem.
Members talked about paying a long-term substitute to be in the building every day or alternatively relying on Teachers on Call, which Medford and other surrounding districts use. Teachers on Call is a company that connects its pool of substitute teachers with school districts in need of a substitute.
The issue with hiring a substitute to be in the building every day is the fact that there’s a chance they may not be utilized every day. However, Medford would have someone to call on right away to fill a vacant spot if needed. In addition, the long-term substitute could potentially help out other teachers in the classroom, work lunch duty or any other appropriate duty when they aren’t actively substituting. Ristau says bigger school districts have gone this route.
In some instances, teachers can still teach their in-person classes virtually from home. A supervisor however needs to be in the classroom, such as a substitute, staff member or paraprofessional. The idea of hiring more paraprofessionals was also entertained.
“We will still have teachers that will get sick and can’t teach from home,” Ristau pointed out.
The board gave Ristau permission to explore the various options in greater depth. He will do more research and bring more information back to the board to make a decision at a later date.
The next Medford School Board meeting is at 7 p.m. Oct. 19.