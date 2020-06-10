Amid the global pandemic, a favorite summer recreation spot that evokes warm memories for so many Faribault families won’t open its doors at all this season.
Parks and Recreation Director Paul Peanasky made the official announcement at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. While the city is reinstating other programming, Peanasky said that the cost and risk of reopening the pool would be too great to justify.
Despite the loosening of restrictions under Gov. Tim Walz’s most recent executive orders, staff for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department won’t return to work until the week of June 22. That’s when fitness classes and other activities are slated to resume. Peanansky said that when classes resume that day, it’s likely that strict caps on class sizes will be in effect. Under current guidelines, indoor classes will be limited to 10 participants, while outdoor classes will be allowed to have up to 25.
The fitness center is set to reopen June 18, but with an abundance of restrictions. Gym members will be expected to make an appointment in advance for a one-hour workout window, with just five allowed at any one time.
While the fitness center is traditionally open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., its new hours will be much more limited. Peanasky said that at first, it will only be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a one-hour break in the middle to accommodate rigorous cleaning.
That approach is similar to the one being taken place by the Community Center's next door neighbor, Buckham Memorial Library. Buckham Memorial will allow patrons to browse its shelves once again, but only by appointment and with limited hours and strict occupancy limitations in place.
While many activities at the Community Center may be able to resume with minimal delay, the Aquatic Center in North Alexander Park would have taken much more time to open. Peanasky told the council that by the time it would have been ready, barely a month would have been left of the Aquatic Center’s traditional season.
In addition, Peanasky raised concerns about the logistics of keeping such large crowds safe at the Aquatic Center amid the pandemic. Under the governor’s executive order, just 250 people could be present at the Aquatic Center at any one time. Peanasky raised concerns that large crowds would gather outside, waiting for one person to leave so another could enter. Maintaining social distancing and required sanitation in locker rooms and bathrooms would also be challenging, he said.
“We’re not as worried about getting people in the pool as we are getting them to the pool,” said the department’s communications coordinator, Brad Phenow.
Faribault Mayor Kevin Voracek expressed disappointment that the Aquatic Center won’t open this year. However, he said that the Aquatic Center’s bottom line is often in a challenging position, and trying to open it this year would have had a huge fiscal impact.
“We haven’t made money since Owatonna and Northfield opened their pools, so it’s a tough call every year to open the pool,” he said “This year it was decided it wouldn’t be worth it with a month and a half already down the drain.”
Phenow clarified that the indoor pool at the Community Center will open by mid-July. That’s much the same timetable the Aquatic Center would have opened on, had the city chosen to open it.
Faribault’s neighbors have made different decisions on the issue. Both Northfield and Owatonna recently announced plans to open their pools. Northfield will open on July 1, while Owatonna will open in a limited capacity next week.
City of Owatonna Recreation Director Eric Anderson stressed the difference between Owatonna’s position and the one Faribault finds itself in. He said that because swimming lessons and other classes had long been planned, the city didn’t want to cancel them. Owatonna’s pool will only be open for such classes, ensuring a minimal amount of traffic. However, Anderson said it’s likely that the pool will open for open swim at some point in the near future.
Northfield’s City Council confirmed plans to reopen July 1. City Administrator Ben Martig said that although the city will take a financial hit, the audit recently presented to Council shows that its overall finances should be more than healthy enough to accommodate it.
Activities at the pool will be more restricted than in years past. With no concession sales on site, Martig said that the city will have to come up with specific guidelines for patrons who want to bring their own food.
The city has plenty of work to do before than July 1 deadline. Martig said that staff have not yet begun the process of de-winterizing the pool, and lifeguards will need to be formally hired, though qualified candidates have already been interviewed and chosen.