If a major challenge for the new CEO of a small hospital is to gain the trust of its staff, then Paula Meskan can consider one box already checked.
Meskan, who officially started as the chief executive officer of River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic in St. Peter Tuesday, is in familiar territory, despite the new title. She worked at the hospital as nursing manager, nursing director, and finally chief nursing officer for the last 12 years. The 51-year-old, born and raised in Morristown and now a Waterville resident, has 30 total years experience in the health care industry.
It wasn’t until the last couple years that Meskan even imagined herself in this position, though.
“I really never saw myself down that path; it wasn’t anything I anticipated happening in my career,” Meskan said. But when the hospital CEO left in early 2020, Meskan started to realize her capabilities, and after things didn’t work out with the hospital’s first replacement for Rohrich, an external candidate, she understood her strengths.
“I think 12 years at this facility, with this organization, is something I can bring to the table, something I’ve brought to the table,” Meskan said. “Knowing the history of this organization, how we’ve grown and how we can continue that.”
She has no prior CEO experience. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, but she still needs to take the test to become a fellow. She hasn’t dabbled much in health care politics. And her primary focus has always been on nursing. It’s fair to say Meskan has her work cut out for her, and she will need to learn as she goes, but she has the 100% backing and faith of the River’s Edge staff.
“I think it’s exceptional for the hospital,” said Julie Sipe in the Surgery Department. “She’s led us through a wide variety of transitions here already. Continuity will be key.”
Emily Travaille, also in the Surgery Department, agreed: “I’ve been here almost eight years, and Paula has been in and out of different leadership roles, and she’s always maintained her home department but has always helped out in other departments, too. She definitely knows the hospital and the community.”
Another member of the department, Jamie Reuvers, affirmed the Hospital Commission’s decision to promote Meskan: “She is most definitely the person that we would have selected.”
Background
Meskan grew up in the small community of Morristown. Her parents, Bob and Tammy Schwichtenberg ran a dairy farm, so she and her two younger siblings grew up outside, doing chores with the cattle and hay. She’s not sure why, but she always saw a future as a nurse.
“I didn’t have nurses in the family; we didn’t have any medical professionals in the family,” Meskan said. “But that’s just what I saw myself doing.”
She got her bachelor’s at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, and later she got her master’s in organizational leadership on a health care track. She noted the program “offered all the different parts, so there was a finance piece, an ethics piece, a business piece. I felt like it put it all together in one program, so it was really beneficial.”
Meskan also earned certification as an executive nurse through the American Organization for Nursing Leadership. She intends to take the test for fellowship in the American College of Healthcare Executives this summer or fall.
In terms of work experience, Meskan began in a group home while still earning her bachelor’s degree. She then got a nursing position at the Faribault Regional Treatment Center straight out of college, hired as one of the lead nurses. About two years later, the state was downsizing treatment centers, and she was one of the most recent hires, so she took it upon herself to move on.
That’s when she landed in Waterville, where she started work again in a group home setting. She remained there for many years and believed that would be her career.
“I didn’t see myself ever working in a hospital, but after several years at that group home, I decided it was time for a change,” Meskan said. “So I applied to what was ISJ Hospital in Mankato and did direct care there for three years, and then I applied for a director position there. So I was in that role for about six years, and then I came here to River’s Edge.”
Meskan also started a family in Waterville, and she now has four adult children, three of whom live nearby, with the eldest in Mound.
River’s Edge
Landing at River’s Edge in 2009, Meskan has cemented her place over the last dozen years. She is a known commodity, and she is trusted across departments at the hospital and even by staff at partnering organizations.
As the River’s Edge Hospital Commission met to choose its new CEO in February, deciding between Meskan and some more experienced external candidates, the staff leadership team unanimously supported Meskan.
It was through her day-to-day work in the nursing department, in addition to multiple leadership initiatives, that gained Meskan so much support from colleagues over the years. As head of nursing, she was involved in surgery, emergency and urgent care, focusing on the satisfaction of patients, along with the competency and contentedness of staff.
“She has been a great resource; she is easy to talk to; I know if I have any concerns, I can go to her,” said Cassie Hrdlicka in the Emergency Department.
Stacey Johnson, also of the ED, added, “I have been under Paula for four years now, and she is an excellent leader.”
Transition
Meskan has some clear ideas of what she wants to do as the new CEO. For one, don’t rock a boat that’s already on a steady path. She said she has three immediate goals.
“One, we want to keep the culture; we’ve built something good here,” she said.
She also wants to continue focus on building River’s Edge into a model small hospital, one that is profitable and provides high quality health care in a rural setting. River’s Edge does not provide primary care or obstetrics; it focuses on emergency and urgent care, surgery and physical therapy.
The inside of the hospital is what Meskan knows, but it’s the outside work that she’ll need to become more familiar with.
She noted that she is still in contact with the hospital's former CEO and will seek his advice where appropriate. But this is Meskan’s ship to run now, and whatever executive experience she might lack, she makes up for with an intimate relationship to her staff and to community health care in general. She knows exactly where she wants this hospital to go.
“It all means the same thing,” Meskan said. “I want to make sure our patients are getting the best care possible, and we’re raising the bar for everyone else.”