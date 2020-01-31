iPad devices play a big role in Faribault Public Schools classrooms, but a new survey indicates teachers and students have different ideas about the devices.
Earlier this year, students in grades six through 12, and teachers at all grade levels completed a technology survey for the Faribault School District. At the Monday, Jan. 27 School Board meeting, district technology coordinator Maria Hanson shared the results.
Teachers indicated a strong support of the use of technological devices in the classroom — 90% of surveyed teachers strongly agreed or agreed the devices made a positive impact on their teaching and nearly 90% also agreed or strongly agreed the iPads positively impact student learning.
Students showed slightly less satisfaction, with 71% agreeing or strongly agreeing their iPads make a positive difference in their learning.
In the survey, teachers also shared which one-to-one technological device they would prefer in their classrooms. Early Childhood, elementary and middle school teachers indicated they favored iPads, but while no Early Childhood teachers selected Chromebooks, 21% of elementary teachers and 39% of middle school teachers said they would prefer one-to-one Chromebooks. High school and Faribault Area Learning Center teachers gave the most diverse responses: 48% of teachers said they prefer Chromebooks, 23% like iPads and 19% recommended laptops.
The same question was asked of students, and a vast majority of both middle school and high school students indicated they would prefer one-to-one laptops above all other devices. At the middle school, 57% of students prefer laptops while the Chromebooks and iPad preference was tied at 14% each. High school and ALC students were even more in favor of laptops than middle school students with 68%. Only 13% of high school/ALC students wanted Chromebooks and 9% selected iPads.
Hanson also shared students’ reasons for favoring laptops. According to the survey, students want a laptop keyboard for easier typing and a larger screen. They also believe the device will better prepare them for college.
Board member Jason Engbrecht said he was struck by the different responses from teachers compared to students in the survey, and hopes the technology committee honors both responses when deciding which devices to use in the future.
As a college professor and a robotics coach at Faribault High School, Engbrecht also offered a perspective of how students respond to technology compared to 10 years ago.
“I absolutely feel like over the last decade my students’ in general abilities with computers have actually gone down,” said Engbrecht. “I think there’s a perception of young people all being very tech savvy, and thus if they sit in front of a computer it’s all going to be intuitive, and I would say that over the last decade or so with the advent of iPhones and iPads and other technology devices that have sort of replaced computers … that has gone down.”
Engbrecht said it’s not uncommon for students to ask for his help in understanding the operating system on a computer, and some even lack basic skills like saving a file and finding it again. He encouraged the technology committee to keep that in mind, because even if other devices evolve over the next decade, the laptop remains the norm in the working world.
From the survey, Hanson also learned that 94% of students in middle school and high school have WiFi at home, and most students, about 68%, said they spend zero to one hour per day using their iPad at home.
Hanson said students can’t download any apps on the school devices. Board member Carolyn Treadway felt that restriction likely supports the statistic.
Treadway also pointed out that if roughly 30% of students indicated they didn’t enjoy using their iPads, it could simply mean they would prefer another device, like the survey results indicated.
Hanson said it’s common for most districts to have iPads at lower levels and laptops and/or Chromebooks for the secondary level, so it’s something the technology committee could consider for the future. The current iPad lease expires in June 2021, so the committee wants to develop a replacement plan by spring 2021 for fall 2021 distribution.
In the future, Hanson also plans to survey parents to gain their perspective of technological devices.