St. Louis' famed 630-foot stainless steel arch is deemed the Gateway to the Midwest.
The Whitney Memorial Arch at Shattuck-St. Mary's is a gateway to one of the Midwest's more picturesque schools.
A certain feeling envelopes those connected to the SSM community when breaking the iconic threshold.
"I’ve always liked the arch. That’s something that’s always impressed me about this campus, coming through that arch and seeing the main building’s frame," said Grounds Supervisor Paul Olson. "It gives you an awesome feeling."
Part of the allure of passing through the arch is seeing what comes next.
An array of classic, historic, sand-colored stone structures align to form the heart of the boarding school campus established in 1858.
Shumway Hall has been around for almost the entire ride. It sits in the middle of campus as the center of activity for students and faculty alike. The students' dining and recreation area within Shumway is aptly named the Hub, and was renovated for the 2019-20 school year.
Athletic facilities flank campus to the north and south with the inflatable dome peeking across the horizon. Residential and educational buildings are adjacent, and form the 250-acre main campus.
A mix of classic and modern architecture is emblematic of the school's desire to push forward while honoring its past.
Large clusters of trees on either side cover the outer edges and fill spaces in between. The campus is adorned with acres of green space, gardens and foliage that stand out in all four seasons.
Working diligently to keep grounds and facilities in pristine shape is a dedicated crew.
A mass of grass
The summer of 2019 was a relatively cool, wet summer.
Hopefully the seats on SSM's mowers are comfortable.
"I guess the main thing is keeping up with the mowing in the summer because there’s a lot of mowing to do," Olson said. "We mow 200 acres, I think, weekly. I have two full-time staff and in the summer I have three kids working with me, usually. High school or college-level kids. Sometimes they are (SSM students), but they don’t have to be."
Olson also credited staff from Legacy Golf, an extension of SSM, in assisting with the copious mowing duties.
Gardening is also a prominent role for grounds staff. Flowers surround a campus visitor at every twist and turn.
"We plant a lot of flowers. "It’s probably over 300. That’s annuals. And we have perennials to take care of, too," Olson said. "We have a lot of new gardens coming up all the time."
SSM naturalist John Blackmer began facilitating maple tree tapping, recruiting students to help collect the sweet syrup while learning a thing or two.
Some towering trees have stood tall for over a century.
"We have a lot of very old trees on this campus," said Head of School Matt Cavellier. "We recently started a program where we have our own nursery of trees on the St. James campus (located a half mile north) so that we can, when they are sized right and as these ones start to fall apart, which they’re starting to do, we can replace the trees that are from the trees that we had here."
The campus also features the rare and endangered dwarf trout lily wildflower species, which is known to grow only in Minnesota's Rice, Goodhue and Steele counties. At SSM, it runs from off campus at River Bend Nature Center to the ravine on campus.
Maintaining campus from May to August does not go without an audience. While most of the school's students are back home, over 2,000 campers attended an SSM summer camp this year.
Always building
"I’ve been here for 14 years and there’s been a lot of things happening since I got here," Olson said. "I guess when I first started the construction was kind of a surprise, but you get used to it after a while."
Recent projects at SSM include a new ice rink, field house, classrooms and upgrades to athletic facilities.
Fundraising is underway for planned upgrades to the performing and visual arts center.
Something's always brewing at the school, which had 501 students in grades 6-12 in the 2018-19 school year.
That's where Tim Cox comes in.
"I take care of the facilities. I have painters, carpenters, electricians, plumbers. I keep all the nuts and bolts moving so it’s looking halfway decent and try to maintain," Cox, SSM's Facilities Manager, said humbly.
SSM also employees a general contracting company to work on major projects.
Upkeep and maintenance falls on Cox and his staff, who also help prepare facilities for hundreds of events throughout the year.
Worlds intertwine between maintenance and grounds staff in order to keep the campus looking its best.
"What I think is great about Paul’s team and it's essential is that they all have their own roles and individual things that they’re responsible for, but in order to get everything done there’s quite often times when everybody has to come together and help each other out," Cavellier said. "In the winter, taking care of this campus, I don’t know which is harder, summer or winter, but in the winter, the rest of our facilities pitch in to keep the streets clean as much as possible."
Let it snow
In the summer, the operative word is "mow." In the winter? "Snow."
"...if the snow falls on Saturday night to the tune of three feet, they’re here Sunday morning," Cavellier said. "The kids have to be able to move around. We have 40 or 45 families on campus and they take care a lot of our front lawns and back lawns, too."
Keeping streets and sidewalks clear is priority number one during the winter months. Or spring. Or fall. Really, whenever a storm can strike, SSM staff is ready.
"It's not a typical 9-to-5 job," said Director of Marketing and Communications Jackie Vos of the intrepid staff.
The SSM Sabre community collectively hopes for snow to stay away for a pair of the school's biggest events of the year.
"Some of the biggest challenges might be not so much what it’s like during the winter, but that short change from getting to the winter to getting ready for graduation because we have high expectations not just for graduation but when we can be outside for the Easter egg hunt," Cavellier said. "We open up our doors to the whole Faribault community and we want them to see it looking beautiful."
Open doors
SSM has made a greater push in the last decade-plus to open up more to the Faribault community at large.
The Christmas walk in early December and the Easter egg hunt are among the most popular annual events.
"I think over the last 15 years, at least, we’ve really worked to try to be increasingly more and more open," Cavellier said. "We want people on this campus, we want people to see what we’re doing, we want them to be proud of this school that’s in their community."
Joggers are welcome to criss-cross through campus or, in the winter, to circle around the Dane Family Fieldhouse dome during open sessions in the morning.
The dome has recently opened up for occasional Friday night drone flying sessions.
The Fesler-Lampert and Acoustic Roots Performing Arts Series brings in an eclectic mix of outside entertainment from dance, to comedy, to music.
The annual figure skating show put on by SSM athletes is a popular favorite. Athletic competitions, including the world-renowned hockey teams, are free and open to the public.
"They work really hard to keep campus looking the way it does, and it’s not easy," Cavellier reflected on the grounds and facilities employees. "They should be commended. Anyone would be lucky to have the staff we have."