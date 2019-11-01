Food trucks, live music by Jivin’ Ivan and the Kings of Swing, children’s activities, and an illuminated trail once the sun sets.
Those were just a few things to do at the “Fall Festival: Bats, Bones and Bonfires” event Saturday at River Bend Nature Center.
Since 1982, the event has offered families an engaging activity where children and parents can enjoy the crisp, cool autumn weather together. It’s a place where kids can enjoy free s’mores, hot cider and popcorn as early Halloween treats while participating in tractor rides and tractor-drawn wagon ride.
Smokin’ O’s BBQ and El Jefe food trucks fed delicious meals, families were entertained with naturalist presentations as well as an illuminated trail walk after dark and families were also able to get their pictures taken for free by photographer Dave Angel of Faribault.
“I’ve probably been doing this for seven years. I really enjoy River Bend Nature Center. I enjoy nature and spending time down year. It’s such a beautiful place,” said Angel. “I’m a photographer. I really enjoy seeing the children dressed up and many of the adults dressed up. The kids have a great time and there are a lot of activities for them.”
Greeting the children to the event was Jolene Mostrom, who sported a Winnie the Pooh costume as kids flocked to her for hugs. Mostrom, who volunteers as a preschool teacher at Divine Mercy Catholic School, has been greeting children for many years at the event.
“A lot of kids that I used to teach, their families come to the event so it’s fun to watch their kids,” Mostrom said. “Some kids are afraid of me. They see a big bear, so I let them come to me if they choose to. It’s so much fun watching the kids and seeing people gather together.”
From wagon rides and animal exhibits to hot chocolate and live music, the Bats, Bones, and Bonfires festival offered a taste of fall fun for everyone as Halloween draws ever closer.