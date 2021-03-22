Faribault’s Economic Development Coordinator Samantha Markman is leaving the city at the end of the month, having accepted a position as Dakota County’s Economic Development Director starting in April.
Faribault born and raised, Markman earned her bachelor’s in Urban Planning from the University of Minnesota in Urban Studies. With SRF Consulting, she was able to find a position in transportation planning that utilized her degree.
Markman was hired to serve as Faribault’s Economic Development Coordinator three years ago. The position was created, according to Community and Economic Development Coordinator Deanna Kuennen, to increase the city’s focus on economic development. Even as Markman leaves, Kunenen said that her position will stay, and the city will focus on filling it in the coming months.
Councilor Janna Viscomi, a downtown business owner who serves on the EDA, isn’t always easy to please when it comes to economic development efforts. Yet she offered strong praise for the work done by both Markman and Kuennen.
“(Samantha) was really an asset to our economic development team,” Viscomi said. “She worked underneath a great director in Faribault, so she learned from one of the best.”
While Kuennen’s role comes with a variety of responsibilities, Markman was able to focus fully on economic development. Her time in the position coincided with growth and significant investment, even as her final year was dominated by the pandemic.
Just a few months after Markman’s hiring, Daikin Applied announced a $40 million expansion project that was projected to bring more than 200 jobs to the region. SageGlass followed with its own $14 million expansion project in December of 2018.
While the region’s business expansion was exciting, Fairbault’s long-term economic future was threatened by a shortage of housing. The city committed to addressing the challenge, and now hundreds of new housing units are expected to hit the market in the coming months.
Markman was hired for the position despite a lack of direct experience in the field of economic development. While that’s not uncommon in the Economic Development world, it can certainly be challenging, but Kuennen said that Markman has made the most of it.
“I feel sorry for the next person who gets hired,” Kuennen said with a laugh. “It will be extremely difficult to fill her shoes.”
While she may be a Faribault native, Markman has spent the last three years commuting to the city from the metro. By accepting the Dakota County job, she’ll be able to cut her commute, but she’s still disappointed to leave behind the city.
“It was really exciting to come back and do economic development for my hometown, but like they say all good things must come to an end,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to this next opportunity.”