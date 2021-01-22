The body of the man found Dec. 31 in a burned vehicle parked outside of a home north of Kenyon that also burned has been identified.
The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim Thursday as Cory Lee Cassidy, 36, of Dodge Center, according to a release from the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office.
The medical examiner indicated accidental carbon monoxide asphyxiation as the likely cause of Cassidy's death. During the investigation, the Sheriff's Office has reportedly found nothing to indicate foul play.
The investigation indicates the fire started in the area of the vehicle and spread to the home, but the cause of the fire is unknown. The case remains under investigation by Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s and Goodhue County Sheriff’s offices.
The Kenyon Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 45000 block of Hwy. 56 Blvd. in Holden Township north of town about 6:14 p.m Dec. 31. The home’s owners and all who lived there were accounted for, according to a previous release from Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly.
Kenyon Fire Chief Lee Skillestad has said the home is a total loss.