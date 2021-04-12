For exactly 100 years, a simple red poppy has served as a poignant way to remember all those who fought and died for our country. To commemorate the anniversary while staying COVID safe, Faribault’s American Legion is thinking outside the box this year.
The Legion’s Poppy Drive is traditionally a crucial fundraiser for the American Legion Auxiliary, helping it to fulfill its mission of promoting patriotism and helping veterans throughout the year. 2019 was Faribault’s strongest Poppy Drive yet, with $8,500 collected for the cause.
Last year, no Poppy Drive was held due to the COVID pandemic. The Legion Auxiliary’s Karen Rasmussen is hopeful that 2021 will be a banner year, with several new initiatives related to the poppy drive hopefully helping to drive interest.
The Legion’s new Poppy Coloring Book is among those new attractions, and it seems set to draw in both the young and the old. The book was designed by the national American Legion, and Rasumssen ordered some 400 in anticipation of great demand.
Over the last week, seniors at several local care facilities have gotten to work on their poppy coloring books. Seniors living independently don’t have to be left out of the fun either, as Rasumssen left a stack at the Buckham West Senior Center.
For a bit of extra fun, seniors who return their books by April 13 could have a chance to win the Poppy Coloring Book Contest. The winner or winners of the citywide contest will receive a ticket for supper at the Legion.
Kids have already had the chance to show off their artistic skills with the Poppy Poster Contest, which closed on April 1. Students were broken down into different categories, six based on grade level and a seventh for special needs students.
Soon, children will get a chance to try their hand at the coloring books as well. On April 15 and 16, books will be available 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at HyVee and Ace Hardware in Faribault. Extras will be available at the Legion after the 16th, with a final deadline of May 17 to return all books.
Poppy coloring books have certainly been a hit at local care facilities. Colleen Borchert at Mill City quickly finished coloring her book, using a mix of crayon and colored pencil. She particularly appreciated the patriotic story on the book’s back.
“It was a little bit of work to do,” she said. “But the pictures in it were very nice.”
At Pleasant Manor, Rene Trebino particularly enjoyed coloring his book because of his passion for the Legion. Trebino said he was always determined to help the Legion as much as he could, volunteering from everything from fish frys to burger nights to the chili cook off.
Marine Corps veteran Marlowe Andrle also took a crack at filling in his coloring book. Andrle served in the Marines on active duty from 1955 to 1958, and became involved with the Legion shortly after the military. He still proudly wears his Marine Corps hat.
Known as the “Picasso” of Pleasant Manor, Barbara Thomas loves to spend her time creating precise drawings and paintings. While always passionate about art, Thomas was particularly excited that the book offered her an opportunity to also celebrate American troops.
Though her involvement with the Legion never went beyond attending a few dinners, Thomas admires the organization’s work. She hopes that the sacrifice demonstrated by American troops and commemorated through the poppy will inspire more young people to serve.
David Hergler didn’t participate in the contest, but the poppy certainly has a special meaning to him. A Vietnam War veteran, Hergler sustained major combat injuries that continue to dog him today.
For Hergler, the poppy helps to remember the sacrifice by many of the soldiers he served alongside. Of the 187 warriors who participated in the parachute drop that left Hergler with life-altering injuries, he was one of only 26 that survived.
He has nothing but respect for the men he fought with, and the symbol of the poppy brought those memories pouring back.
“The red (part) of the poppy represents the bloody part,” he said. “It’s to remember all of the people who were there.”