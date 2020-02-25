Gov. Tim Walz declared the state’s first ever Grain Bin Safety Week, in hopes of bringing attention to a series of fatal accidents that have cast a pall over farm country.
According to Walz’s office, 10 Minnesotans have perished in farm accidents just since summer of 2019. Farming and Ag were ranked by the U.S. Department of Labor as the most dangerous industry in the U.S. in 2017-18.
“I grieve with the Minnesota families who have lost loved ones in these terrible accidents,” said Governor Walz in a prepared statement. “Farming is one of the most dangerous professions in the United States, but through awareness and education, we can work together to decrease the number of preventable accidents, injuries, and deaths.”
Farms can be a particularly hazardous place to work for children, due to both occupational hazards and looser labor laws. Under federal law children over the age of 12 can work unlimited hours on a farm, so long as they have parental permission.
Over the past three decades, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, a division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has provided funding to make the industry safer through research and prevention programs.
However, the effect of the program is limited, since over 90% of farms are actually exempt from OSHA regulations. Since 1976, a clause in the bill funding OSHA has prohibited the agency from engaging in regulatory activities on farms with 10 non-family employees or fewer.
Minnesota has one of the highest number of grain bin accidents in the U.S., according to researchers from Purdue University who have been tracking the issue for decades. Many accidents happen at individual farms, not commercial grain elevators, which are subject to careful regulation.
Worse yet, even as technology improves, progress in reducing grain bin deaths has been much harder to come by. Purdue’s statistics showed that grain bin injuries went significantly up from 2017 to 2018, not down.
Grain bin accidents can occur in a variety of ways, including falls, asphyxiation from toxic fumes and getting caught in machinery. Many deadly accidents occur when grain is being moved and a person enters the bin and is buried by falling grain.
Those incidents can occur extremely quickly and often have deadly consequences. According to Purdue, 62% of reported grain incidents have been fatal, although researchers believe incidents are underreported by about 30%.
A new bill introduced by Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, and Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, would create a new grant program to provide funding for farmers to install grain bin safety equipment.
The bill is known as Logan’s law, after Landon Gran. Gran, of rural St. Peter, died in a grain bin accident last fall at the age of 18 after he entered the grain bin and his feet got stuck in the auger.
Last week, the bill passed through a House Committee and was heard in the Senate. Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, voted for the bill and said he hopes the hearing will trigger a more complete conversation about safety in the sector that is the bedrock of Minnesota’s economy.
“We’ve simply had too many tragedies in farm country,” Lippert said. “We need to be investigating ways for this work to be done more safely.”