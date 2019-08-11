Marc Wiese says his he and his band of grillmasters are as blue collar as they come.
That's why they named themselves Blue Collar BBQ, he insisted Saturday afternoon while prepping racks of ribs and at least a dozen chicken thighs for judging, just one part of the annual Blue Collar BBQ and Arts Fest, Faribault's day-long block party that coincidentally shares part of its name with one of this year's entrants.
Wiese, a longtime offensive line coach for the Owatonna High School football team, said the group bonded over their love of the Minnesota Vikings, which naturally parlayed itself into pre-game grilling by OHS dad Darin Burns. Before long, Wiese and other dads and their sons wanted in on the grilling fun, and soon, their competitive spirit led to a desire to take on other grillmasters.
But before they could pick up any prize money, they'd have to get past their competition, including Fran Hedenstrom and Mark Davies, 2013 and 2016 best ribs winners. The Faribault men, who've added chicken to their repertoire, entered a bruschetta chicken complete with tomatoes and a balsamic glaze drizzled over the grilled chicken.
No doubt there is an art to cooking, but it wouldn't be a Paradise Center for the Arts event without a focus on the arts.
With no fewer than eight musical acts on the main stage and a dozen others on a second stage, there was something for everybody. The Paradise also made sure there was plenty of room for creativity among festivalgoers. A couple of booths offered an opportunity to create art, something the youngest of attendees — often with painted faces — found particularly intriguing.
Vendors, offering creations as disparate as aromatic soaps and leather goods, were posted under canopies that lined the 200 and 300 blocks of Central Avenue. On the southern edge of the fest were colorful inflatables with slides, obstacles and plenty of room for youngters to bounce.
Of course there was food. Central Avenue restaurants and food purveyors advertised their wares as did a number of food stands and food trucks, offering everything from fresh-squeezed lemonade to egg rolls just out of the fryer.
While the weather forecast may have kept some festivalgoers away in the event's early hours, downtown began to fill by mid afternoon. The event, which ran until 11 p.m., featured three different bands: PK Mayo, Martin Zellar and the Hardways and Street Talk.