Area residents are creating space for bees, butterflies, moths, beetles and other natural pollinators this month in celebration of National Pollinator Month.
The annual event supports pollinator health and encourages the planting of pollinator gardens. Pollinators are important to life and the food web, as plants and pollinators have co-evolved and rely on one another to survive. Flowers provide food to the pollinators and in turn pollinators spread pollen from flower to flower, helping the plant reproduce. Pollinators are responsible for one in three bites of food people eat, according to the National Wildlife Federation.
During a recent City Council meeting, Owatonna Mayor Tom Kuntz proclaimed June 21-27 as Pollinator Week. His proclamation acknowledges the essential partnership of pollinator species with farmers and gardeners, and the pollinators' role in supporting the health of the environment and wildlife.
The city of Faribault also has recognized Pollinator Month with a proclamation. Gardeners Reaching Out With Service partnered with Faribault to encourage residents to plant pollinator gardens or add to existing ones.
Both Owatonna and Faribault have been designated as Pollinator Friendly cities by Pollinate Minnesota. According to Owatonna's 2019 resolution recognizing the designation, the city will continue to make efforts in providing and maintaining vegetation on city property in a fiscally responsible manner that considers the health of people, plants and pollinators. It adds that the city shall limit the use of systemic pesticides such as neonicotinoids, which may negatively affect pollinators.
Moving forward, the city will select plants that are pollinator-friendly to incorporate on city property, giving priority to native plants, more specifically those that have not been genetically engineered to have herbicides or pesticides in their DNA. Further the resolution has the city agreeing to convert actively managed non-native or degraded landscaped areas to include pollinator-friendly plants.
The city of Faribault passed a similar resolution in 2017.
The city of Owatonna isn’t the only one looking out for the wellbeing of beneficial insects. Owatonna ag students, the Owatonna Rotary Club and other volunteers recently installed some pollinator plants north of town off of Cedar Avenue. The club will be maintaining the property over the next several years, according to Owatonna agriscience teacher Liz Tinaglia.
“We hope to add more plants to the area next year,” Tinaglia told the People’s Press.
Tinaglia and students worked with the Bee Friendly Environmental Alliance of Steele County to plant about 700 perennial pollinator plants to develop a pollinator garden. With funding from a grant, students helped raise the plants in the greenhouse to do the outdoor planting.
The Bee Friendly Environmental Alliance has their own pollinator garden near Dartts Park in Owatonna, which Dr. Beth Gilthvedt, a member of the alliance, says the group will be working on this season. The group anticipates selling native pollinator plants during pollinator week at the farmer’s market.
Resources to 'bee' aware of
The Lawns to Legumes Pilot Program is run by Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources and offers ecological gardening workshops, coaching, cost-sharing funding and other planting resources to state residents interested in creating their own pollinator habitat.
Check out the BWSR's Planting for Pollinators Habitat Guide, a guide to help gardeners plan, implement and maintain their pollinator habitat projects. It includes garden design templates for common areas such as boulevards, rain gardens and shade gardens.
Bumble Bee Watch is a community science project with the aim of helping researchers determine the status of bumblebees and thus necessary conservation steps. Citizens are asked to record sightings and upload pictures on bumblebeewatch.org. iNaturalist is another application that allows residents to record their findings and the data collected can then be used to help scientists and resources managers understand an organism’s distribution.