Molly Hyland Doyle says her family and schools cultivated a giving spirit she’s carried into her adulthood.
“I remember growing up having the penny wars in school, with the goal of raising as much money as possible to give to Toys for Tots,” said Doyle, who was raised in Faribault. “… I think growing up in such a small community just instilled this gift of giving back when you can, and it’s just never left me.”
Since graduating from Faribault High School in 2005, Doyle has started her own personal training business in St. Paul, focusing on semi-private training with clients of all ages, genders and abilities. Through a holiday-themed fitness program she hosts annually, she’s not only promoted the gift of health to her clients but donated a surplus of monetary donations to families and individuals in need.
Merry Fitness, which Molly Doyle Fitness began offering four years ago, offers 25 workout sessions over 25 days for $25 to those who sign up. The program, which she offers virtually every year, raked in more donations than ever before this season. Between an increase in participation and more free-will donations than usual, Doyle raised the unprecedented total of nearly $9,000.
Every December, Doyle uses the proceeds to adopt several Minnesota families in need during the Christmas season. Doyle recalls her parents adopting a Rice County family every year when she was growing up, and now that she and her sisters have their own families, they do the same.
This year, Doyle worked with an organization called Spreading Cheer Minnesota to choose the families to adopt. She read through their stories on Facebook and picked several based on which ones tugged at her heartstrings the hardest. Because she grew up in Rice County, she selects a family from southern Minnesota each year. She also picks a family dealing with addiction. Her husband is 16 years sober and she understands the importance of community support.
“I want to adopt them all, but I can’t, so I just try to spread the love in as many ways as possible,” Doyle said. “Some have circumstances they couldn’t plan for, like one had a sewer backup in their home and had to move out to an apartment.”
For each family, Doyle wraps up gifts for each family member and gives away $100 gift cards for groceries. She wants the families to reserve their gift cards for what they need on a typical day, instead of spending it on Christmas dinner. To make sure that happens, she plans to deliver each family a Christmas meal of their choosing for the first time this year.
Even after adopting 12 families, Doyle still ended up with a surplus of $1,500 from the Merry Fitness program. As a result, she asked 15 of her clients to give away $100 to someone in their own community. Since Doyle’s clients represent various areas of the state and country, the donations have been distributed far and wide.
“This whole program made people want to give back,” Doyle said. “Some who didn’t get chosen [for the $100 giveaway] are still going to give. The fitness startup is great and especially now people are looking for fun things to do, but the spark is what I care most about … This is just motivating me to continue giving back, and that is really what warms my heart.”
Ashley Anderson of Faribault, who participated in the Merry Fitness program, was one of 15 people to give away $100. She chose a Walmart employee named Melanie, who works in the Guest Services department, as the lucky recipient. Anderson said Melanie stood out to her because even while working hard during a pandemic, and being short staffed, “she’s always so friendly and kind.” She hopes Melanie finds a way to treat herself with the $100 this holiday season.
“It was wonderful to give for Christmas,” Anderson said. “It’s something that brings a lot of joy in this difficult time that we are in. This pandemic has hit me, so I know how it’s hit a lot of people, and to be able to just put a smile on somebody’s face … It just warms your heart.”
Anderson not only feels touched by the donation she was able to give but also by the giving spirit of her childhood friend.
“Molly and I have been friends since we were 6 years old, we grew up together, so just seeing her do this and be so successful with it … I’m so proud of her,” Anderson said. “And she just has such a big heart, and I really want people to know that.”