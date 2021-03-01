A December search warrant in Faribault reportedly netted stolen property from seven active cases and felony charges against a local man already incarcerated.
Troy Thomas Cook, 37, was charged last month with one count of felony receiving stolen property in Rice County District Court. He made his first appearance on the charge Monday.
Court documents state Cook was charged after Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant Dec. 1 at an attached garage and shed in Faribault to try to find speakers reported stolen. The property, owned by two family members of Cook, had reportedly been used by the defendant to store items for the last 18 months.
Court documents state the search netted stolen property from cases involving the Sheriff’s Office, Faribault Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, including four ice augers, heaters, a box containing spearing decoys, ice fishing tip-ups, two fish houses, snow blower, and other items. The stolen property was reportedly valued at $4,760.
During an interview at Rice County jail, Cook reportedly said he had brought the items to the property because “he knew that the cops were watching him after several incidents involving a stolen trailer.” He said he had paid cash for some of the equipment and traded for others.
“Do I know in the back of my mind that some of it could be stolen? Yeah,” court documents state he said. “Do I know where it’s stolen from? No.”
In another case, Cook is charged with possessing a firearm/ammunition after being convicted of a crime of violence, receiving stolen property and fifth-degree felony drug possession after he was taken into custody following a Nov. 25 search of his home. During the search, deputies reportedly found a glass pipe and plastic bag with white residue in Cook’s bedroom. Both reportedly field tested positive for methamphetamine. A leather holster containing .45 caliber bullets was also found in Cook’s bedroom.
Cook has several convictions for crimes of violence, prohibiting him from possessing firearms or ammunition. He also has a conviction in Goodhue County for second-degree sale of a controlled substance. In that case, he was sentenced to nearly 6½ years in prison in March 2015.
Judge Karie M. Anderson set conditional bail for Cook at $10,000 Monday. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 28.
Cook is charged with misdemeanors in two other active cases, including three counts of theft and two counts of disorderly conduct.