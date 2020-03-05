MANTORVILLE — Court officials in Dodge County have filed papers seeking to speed up the process in which Lois Riess will face murder charges in the slaying of her husband.
Riess, 58, of Blooming Prairie is currently serving a life sentence at the Florida Women’s Reception Center prison in Ocala for the killing of a woman, Pamela Hutchinson, who prosecutors say was targeted by Riess because the two looked similar and Riess wanted to assume Hutchinson’s identity. Riess pleaded guilty in December to Hutchinson’s murder.
Now prosecutors want her returned to Minnesota to face first- and second-degree murder charges, as well as theft charges, related to the death of her husband, David Riess, 54, who was found dead at the couple’s Blooming Prairie home in rural Dodge County in March 2018.
The documents, filed in Dodge County District Court on Tuesday, state that Lois Riess must be brought to trial within 180 days of being returned to Minnesota unless the judge rules to postpone the trial. After the Minnesota trial has concluded, she will be returned to Florida.
Within days of Lois Riess’ pleading guilty to Hutchinson’s murder, sheriff’s officials in Dodge County started the extradition process to bring Riess back to Minnesota. At the time, Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose said on Facebook that the process could take one to two months. That was two-and-a-half months ago.
Investigators believe that Lois Riess shot and killed her husband sometime in late March 2018, then drove to Florida where she allegedly shot and killed a woman — Pamela Hutchinson of Bradenton, Florida — who resembled her. Riess did so, investigators have said, in order to steal the woman’s identity. Police arrested her in Texas, not far from the United States-Mexico border and transported back to Florida.
David Riess’ body was found in the couple’s home in rural Blooming Prairie, just south of the Steele-Dodge County line, on the evening of March 23. He had been shot multiple times. Initially, police were not able to determine how long he had been dead, but later, a medical examiner said David Riess had died March 21, two days before his body was discovered.
Investigators believe that on the day that David Riess’ body was discovered, Lois Riess drove to a bank in Glenville, Minnesota, in Freeborn County, near the Iowa border. There, investigators say, Lois Riess cashed more than $10,000 in stolen and forged checks from her husband’s personal account and business account. She then drove to Diamond Jo Casino in Iowa where she spent most of the day gambling, investigators say.
In several previous statements, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has said that Lois Riess was “known to frequent casinos.”
It is believed that Riess then drove from Iowa to Florida. There she met Hutchinson and later shot and killed her, investigators believe.
On April 19, 2018, Riess was drinking cocktails at a South Padre Island, Texas, waterfront restaurant when she was arrested by two federal deputy marshals. An employee had recognized her from surveillance video broadcast on television.
With a shock of white hair and allegations surrounding her concerning the deaths of her husband and Hutchinson, Lois Riess had garnered national attention as the “fugitive grandma” before she was captured.