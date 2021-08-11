Lauren Kaderlik steps up to the mic to sing "You are My Sunshine" as part of the Faribault Middle School Summer STEAM talent showcase Tuesday. Behind her is Natalia Harvell. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Rising fourth-grader Olivia Hagen played three familiar selections on keyboard, including "Mary Had a Little Lamb" during Tuesday's showcase of talent with Summer STEAM students. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Students involved in Summer STEAM through the Faribault school district shared their talents with their families during a talent showcase Tuesday at Faribault Middle School.
Students sang, played instruments, twirled ribbons and danced as part of the showcase. Summer STEAM is a program in which students participate in different camps and activities throughout the day and learn new things while having fun.
During the showcase, Community Education Director Anne Marie Leland shared that representatives from Bemidji State University interviewed some of the STEAM children and reported being impressed with the kids' politeness to one another. One child, a fifth-grader, was quoted saying, "I like to do different things during the summer. I like to learn."