This week, Faribault Police are looking for Jesus Alvarado Reyes and Kirbi Isaacs.
Alvarado Reyes, 21, is the subject of a warrant for failing to appear on charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct. Alvarado Reyes is 5’8” tall, weighs 134 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
Issacs, 29, is wanted in Rice County for failing to appear on charges of theft. She is also wanted in Dakota County for violating probation. Issacs is 5’5” tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Alvarado Reyes or Isaacs is asked to call the Faribault Police Department 507-334-4305.
This week, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Mario Alberto Rochas and Jesse Keith Moe.
Moe, 34, is wanted for failing to register as a predatory offender. He is 6’2”, weighs 220 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Rocha, 24, is wanted for domestic assault. He is 5’6”, weighs 173 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on either of these men should call 507-451-8232. Do not confront them.