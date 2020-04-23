After receiving additional details from developer Todd Nelson, Faribault’s City Council appears close to moving forward with a project that would add eight new apartment units downtown.
Nelson purchased the old Masonic Lodge building on Central Avenue from the Masons last year, with the intention of transforming it into apartments. The owner of Faribault-based Dynamic Electric, Nelson currently owns several apartment buildings throughout Rice County.
The Faribault Masons are one of the oldest chapters in the state and their hall had been in the group’s hands since its completion in 1875. The Masons sold the building in large part because the group was struggling to keep up with maintenance needs. In order to bring the building back into shape, Nelson has proposed nothing short of a top to bottom rebuild. He says it will cost $1 million, and has secured approximately $300,000 in public funding, most of it conditioned on keeping rent affordable.
In addition to public funding, Nelson’s vision requires getting a variance authorized by the City Council. Under the city’s formula, a two-story property the size of the old Masonic Lodge property should not have more than five units. Nelson’s upper floor apartments could include a mezzanine level, with its own bedrooms and baths. Should this level be considered an additional floor, the number of units allowed on the site without variance would rise from five to eight, but city officials have rejected that interpretation.
The council pumped the brakes on his downtown project, hoping to see more details. Of particular concern was trash disposal, with the council rejecting Nelson’s proposal to put a trash container along the adjacent alley.
Councilors also raised concerns over parking. Although additional housing is crucial for economic development and the Downtown Master Plan envisions a significant amount of housing downtown, the area currently has a significant parking shortage.
That led a majority of the council to ask Nelson to reduce the proposed number of units in the planned apartment complex. Several suggested that reducing it from nine units to eight would be sufficient, while Councilor Elizabeth Cap suggested it be reduced further, to six.
Nelson agreed to reduce the number of units in the property to eight, keeping all units in the old Masonic Lodge while scrapping a planned unit in a neighboring building. That will make room for an onsite laundry and trash room.
The new plan was hastily put together, with several Councilors complained Tuesday that Nelson’s plan was hastily put together and lacked clear details, with Cap lamenting that it was nearly illegible. Still, it won support from several councilors, including Jonathan Wood, who owns his own construction business.
“I like that you’re getting rid of the extra unit,” Wood said. “To me this is the better of the two plans.”
Councilor Jana Viscomi was also complementary of the proposal. Viscomi expressed strong support for the addition of a communal laundry room, while also noting that the design offered ample storage space for residents.
Mayor Kevin Voracek also voiced his general support for focusing on quality, not quantity, of housing downtown, in keeping with the city’s established ordinance, put in place in the 1990s to limit downtown housing development.
“My vision for downtown is a thriving bustling downtown that supports businesses,” he said. “It should not be about how many bedrooms can we shove in, but the quality of life residents can have in these units.”
Cap continued to express support for a vision centered around fewer units. She encouraged Nelson to design and market the project around families without children, raising concerns that the heavy amount of traffic in the area could put kids in danger.
Some councilors suggested looking beyond the variance request to alter the ordinance in the near future. That could potentially pave the way for larger residential developments in the downtown district.
Although the council still has two months to evaluate the request, it is scheduled to be brought back up on April 28. City Planner Dave Wanberg said that the city received additional drawings on Thursday afternoon and would include them in the council packet.
Nelson still needs to secure approval for the project from the Heritage Preservation Commission, as the property sits in the Downtown Historic District.