...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
105 possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s
Tuesday night will allow for little relief from the heat
leading into Wednesday, with the warmest temperatures expected
Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
1 of 13
Val Miller of Le Sueur drives his John Deere 6030, a tractor he calls "Honey Badger Don't Care" down the Kolacky Days Truck & Tractor pull track. Miller took first in the 13,000 hot farm class. Other classes included street modified pickups, street modified diesel, super stock and open pickups, along with a class of semis. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
2021 Kolacky Day royalty introduce themselves at the truck and tractor pull south of Montgomery Sunday. Pictured from left, Miss Congeniality Aubrey Filter, Second Princess Ronnie Smith, First Princess Ellaina Novak and Queen Grace Barnett. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Junior Ambassadors, pictured from left, clockwise Grace Tumasmith of Lonsdale, Kristin Siebsen of Montgomery, Alenka Jans of Waterville and Juliann Will of Prior Lake. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Queen Mary Carson of Lonsdale, Czech helper Hayden Dietz of New Prague and candidates Kailey Mach of Montgomery and Gretchen Vlasak of Montgomery send cheerful waves through the streets of Montgomery. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Dan Kes, of Lonsdale, pulls his Farmall 560 in the 41st annual Kolacky Days Truck and Tractor Pull's 5000 improved stock class. Kes placed first, followed by Alan Novotny of New Prague with his Allis Chalmers in second and Chad Vlasak of Montgomery with his Oliver 88 in third. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
The cancellation of last year's Kolacky Days celebration due to the pandemic caused large crowds to gather along Montgomery's Main Street and Memorial Park July 23-24 to catch up on lost time.
Celebrating two Kolacky Days weekends in one year, people of all ages battled through the hot and humid temperatures to gobble down Czech meal deals and kolackies, walk through the classic car show, participate in an array of contests, dance the night away and much more throughout the weekend.
Festivities kicked off Friday night with the royalty reception and queen's pageant. Grace Barnett, the daughter of Kevin and Keri Barnett, and Abby and Chris Degrood was crowned 2021 queen. Completing the royal court is First Princess Ellaina Novak, Second Princess Ronnie Smith and Miss Congeniality Aubrey Filter. Ellaina is the daughter of Gary and Tami Novak, Ronnie is the daughter of Clint and Jill Smith, and Aubrey is the daughter of Jessie and Andy Filter.
The newly crowned royalty made their first official appearance at the park, where the Blue Ringers performed Friday. Outgoing royalty Queen Rachel Rynda, First Princess Marissa Gare, Second Princess Nikaija Young and Miss Congeniality Rachel Way were also introduced onstage, something they missed out on with last year's cancellation.
Among some of the popular activities on Saturday were the classic car show and the 12th annual Bohemian tractor pull, where a team of four uses ropes to drag an International 504 tractor 100 feet. With a time of 9.72 seconds, Krocak Farms placed first in the open division, with the team "Nut Busters" taking first in the 40 Division with a time of 11.14 seconds. In the women's division, the team "Just Wing It" took first with a time of 14.06 seconds, the "Fiery Eyed Crew" taking first in the business/organization division with a time of 11.23 seconds and "Kraut Krew" placing first in the youth division with a time of 11.74 seconds.
Saturday also featured several contests, like kolacky baking, pedal pull, bean bag toss, horseshoe and volleyball.
Sunday's festivities began with a 5K run and walk, along with a kid's race in the morning. Grand marshals Gerry and Diana Smith led the way as the grand parade rolled through the streets of Montgomery. After that, some crowds moved to the park for dancing, eating and the kolacky eating contest, while others headed south for the 41st annual truck and tractor pull.
Entries included participants from surrounding areas like Montgomery, Le Center, Lonsdale, Le Sueur and New Prague and beyond. Classes included hobby stock, improved stock, hot farm, and pickup classes street modified, street modified diesel, super stock, open and semi-trucks.