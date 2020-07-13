After receiving close to 20 applications for its part time city administrator position, Morristown’s City Council is rapidly moving to whittle down the list.
The part-time city administrator position has been held for the last two years by Brad Potter. The owner of Mankato-based consulting firm Community Fix, Potter was the city’s first administrator, but stepped down from his position earlier this year. As city administrator, Potter helped to guide the council through a period of change. Under the leadership of newly elected Mayor Tony Lindahl, the city redoubled efforts to repair crumbling roads and attract new businesses to town.
Lindahl said that Potter’s expertise has been of great use during the process. While City Clerk/Treasurer Sheri Gregor has continued to play an important role in city decisions, Lindahl said that her job had become too big for one person to handle.
Since stepping down as city administrator, Potter has continued to provide some assistance to the city as it looks for a replacement. However, City Councilor Lisa Karsten said that the recent assistance has been minimal.
In order to avoid having to offer state-mandated benefits, the position is only 32 hours per week rather than 40. Lindahl said that eventually he would like to see that changed, but budget constraints forced the decision.
Nonetheless, Karsten said that she’s seen an abundance of qualified candidates throughout the process. Along with Councilor Tim Flaten, Karsten has been tasked by the council with leading the search process. Once Karsten and Flaten complete their one on one interviews, four finalists will be selected. Those candidates will get a second-round interview, giving them the chance to meet with Gregor, Public Works Director Tim Minske and Fire Chief Adam Uittenbogaard.
Out of those four candidates, Karsten and Flaten will recommend one to the council at its July 20 meeting. If hired, the city administrator will join the freshly appointed Zoning Administrator Skylar Gregor as new members of the city’s leadership.
Previously a member of the city’s Zoning Board, Gregor now is the main public official responsible for overseeing permit applications and permits, as well as conducting site inspections before and after a project to ensure compliance with city code.
Gregor will be paid for attending Zoning Board meetings as well as conducting inspections. However, the position is part-time, based on need, without fixed hours outside of the board’s monthly meetings.