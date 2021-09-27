A brain bleed stroke could have marked the end of a 50-year connection with the game of tennis for Faribault resident Bill Boyes.
Instead, Boyes battled back through the adversity of rehabilitation with a will and determination that has provided him with another ticket to the upcoming United States Tennis Association’s +55 team championships Oct. 15-17 in Orlando, Florida.
An assistant coach with the Faribault High School girls’ tennis team and a former pharmacy owner in downtown Faribault for almost 30 years, Boyes and his teammates from a squad out of the Twin Cities led by captain Eric Narvaez will look to defend their USTA national +55 team title.
A prime part of the team’s four consecutive USTA national championships, Boyes had just returned from the team’s last title run in 2019 when he suffered the stroke on Dec. 17, 2019.
“I had just gotten home from playing nationals with our team which had won the championship just a month previous,” Boyes said. “I was feeling good and doing great. I had gone downstairs and had done a light workout in the basement and came up and sat down with my wife, and I told her I am really feeling funny. My wife (Nona) said ‘what do you mean,” and I said to her that I couldn’t move my right side.
“She said 'what do you think is going on?' and I said 'I think we need to get to the hospital because I think I am having a stroke.'”
Thanks to Boyes’ medical background as a pharmacist, he realized the importance of getting assistance quickly.
“My wife called 911, and the EMT guys were here right away,” Boyes said. “A friend of mine, who is a fireman, saw me and he just carried me out the truck and away we went. I was up to the hospital in about five minutes.”
The diagnosis was a brain bleed stroke, also known as a hemorrhagic stroke. Fortunately for Boyes, a neurologist was on duty that helped stabilize him and get him ready for transport to Abbott Northwestern Hospital in the Twin Cities.
The doctors at Abbott were prepared to take Boyes into surgery that included drilling a hole into his head to help reduce the brain bleed. Prior to that, a conversation with Boyes’ wife helped the doctors determine it might be best to observe him for a few days due in part to his excellent physical condition from years of playing tennis.
“Thanks to that conversation with my wife, the doctors found out how active I was and then they said ‘wait a minute we are not going to do surgery, we are just going to observe and see how he does on his own.’ It was kind of the right call because after a week, the area of the bleed had actually shrunk by a third and then they put me in (the Twin Cities rehab facility) Courage Kenny for rehabilitation without having to do the surgery.”
Initially, it was expected that Boyes would be in rehab for several months. Boyes quickly proved them wrong.
“They told me I would probably be here two to three months,” Boyes said. “After five week they said 'why don’t you go home?
“At Courage Kenny, they put me into therapy and on the first day I couldn’t take one step without falling down. I would just fall flat on my face … it was terrible.”
Boyes added, “I thought to myself, 'oh boy this is going to be something.' You look around and see all the other people that are so bad and working so hard just to get a fork to their mouth. I saw that and I figured I could beat this.”
Much like his play on the tennis court, Boyes rallied and after the first week of rehab he was walking by himself without a walker, going up inclines and steps.
“I can’t say enough about what they did for me at Courage Kenny,” Boyes. “I was out of there in five weeks, got back home and moved into rehab at Courage Kenny here (in Faribault), where they helped me for another two months to get back on my feet.”
A few months later, Boyes was back driving his car again and also returned to the tennis court.
“It’s been 16-17 months (since the stroke now) and I have been fortunate because I’ve got some of my tennis skills back,” said Boyes, who just turned 69. “It’s not where it was before, but it is enough to play again.”
Some of the tennis inspiration for Boyes was provided when his USTA teammates came to visit him during his time at Courage Kenny in the Twin Cities. They brought along a photo of him playing tennis and encouraged him to start playing again.
“The doctor was in there at the same time and he pretty much said I would probably never get on the tennis court again. Maybe the doctor did that as a carrot out there as encouragement, but now I am going back to nationals. I really need to go up there to Courage Kenny and thank those folks for what they did and show them it can be done.”
Making the most of it
Boyes’ lifelong love affair with tennis began during his freshman year at Wells High School in his hometown of Wells.
“It was a funny story, because I really wanted to go out for baseball but at the first day of practice I realized just how many kids were ahead of me, and I knew I probably wouldn’t get a shot so I decided to go out for tennis,” Boyes said. “It was a good move because I was able to play varsity for four years, and really started getting pretty good at it.”
He later played a couple seasons of tennis at Minnesota State University, Mankato before entering pharmacy school at the University of Minnesota. His coursework prevented him from playing more collegiate tennis, but it did provide him with the foundation for a long career in the pharmacy business.
He moved to Faribault and worked at the old medical clinic before opening up his own pharmacy, which was a fixture in downtown for almost 30 years. He later went to work for Hy-Vee before finally retiring in 2013.
In addition to his time spent playing tennis, Boyes currently helps his wife around the house, travels and coaches with the Faribault High School team. He recently attended his 50th high school reunion and the experience provided him with new perspective on his recovery from the stroke.
“I went to my 50th class reunion two weeks ago and I saw all the classmates there and they all had stories about different ailments,” Boyes said. “A lot of them came up to me after they found out I had a stroke, and told me that their wife or husband had a stroke and they didn’t do so well.
“It kind of hit home that I was one of the lucky ones. If you look at the statistics side, I had a brain bleed and usually the outcome is not good. A third of people who have brain bleeds don’t make it out of the hospital and another third don’t get behind the wheel of a car again. The lucky third are able to carry on life as we know it … although there are some limitations, it sure beats the other two alternatives.”
Boyes is thankful for his recovery process and wants people with these types of severe health issues to have hope.
“There is life after a stroke, and if you get out, you have to make the most of it,” Boyes said. “Because you don’t know how fast that sand is running until you have something like I had, and you realize how hard you have to work to get back to normal or at least the new normal anyway.
“I try to encourage people who have had strokes, or know people that have had a stroke that they can still be functional and still enjoy life.”
Boyes noted that his recovery has not been without its challenges, but it is a challenge he has embraced.
“It is not easy. Everyday when I wake up, I feel like that movie Ground Hog’s Day where the clock resets, and I have to get up and I struggle to get to the bathroom, struggle to get up and down the stairs and then after 2-3 hours of struggling it seems like things start coming back and I can then do things. Mornings used to be a great time. I would hop out of bed and I would be raring to go at the break of dawn but not so much anymore.
“I get there but it takes much longer now and if I had to guess where I am now compared to before the stroke, I would say at 75-80%. Again, I thank my lucky stars that I am still around and doing things I love to do.”
Boyes return to tennis was helped along by longtime tennis friends Jon Bolster and Jeff Quinlan, of Faribault. The pair helped with Boyes’ training and tennis work after the stroke and the request to help coach from Faribault High School coach Jeff Anderson also played a key role in the recovery process.
The icing on the cake was his return to the USTA tennis team in the Twin Cities, which further motivated Boyes’ recovery.
“When you play competition tennis, you dig deep and play harder and things come back much faster then if you just go out and ding around. I give credit to all those folks on the USTA team, Jon and the two Jeffs in helping me get back on the court,” Boyes said.
The competition with the USTA at the +55 level is strictly doubles, which has become a passion for Boyes and has allowed him to get back into the game after his stroke.
“As you get older and find it is harder to move, you find that doubles is the answer,” Boyes said. “You find out that doubles is really a fun game. There is more camaraderie and more strategy involved than singles. Now I prefer doubles because all of the action on the court and the precision it takes to make good shots and the strategies involved. It is really a lot of fun.”
Boyes admits that his stroke has caused some changes in his tennis game, including differences in his serve and overhead shots. Still, Boyes does play USTA tennis at the 3.5 ranking level (comparable to a small college or high-end high school player). Of note, today’s top professional players are at the 7.0 level in the USTA rankings.
“My reaction time is slower than it has been. I still know what I want to do, it is just a matter of can I do it,” he said.
As a coach at Faribault High School, Boyes helps the student-athletes with the game’s fundamentals and find an appreciation for the sport.
“I enjoy working with them, and have fun with the team,” Boyes said. “I try to encourage them and I always tell them if I can do this at 69, you guys are only 16-17 years old, so don’t argue with me … because if I can do it, you can do it.”
Much like his work as a tennis coach, Boyes also hopes his comeback story serves as an inspiration for those facing adversity.
“It can be totally frustrating whether it be a stroke or an other illnesses that sets you back,” Boyes said. “The first thing you have to remember is that you are still alive and you beat it to a certain degree, because you are still around, doing things you love and being around family and friends … and that means a lot."