Now more than ever, police departments are asking for an extra pair of eyes on the job. Body-worn cameras are quickly becoming a standard tool in police departments across Minnesota. Northfield is the latest Rice County community to roll out body cameras after the City Council approved a four-year $125,000 contract last spring.
That leaves Dundas and Lonsdale as the only departments in the county without body cameras.
As of July, Northfield's 24 sworn police officers are out on the streets fully trained and equipped with body-worn cameras. The technology had been requested by Police Chief Mark Elliot and his predecessor Monte Nelson several times, but it wasn't granted until a unanimous recommendation by a citizen-led police policy review task force bolstered the department's wish.
"[Body-worn cameras] certainly help us meet the expectations of the community," said Elliot. "It's important to folks that we provide cameras to increase accountability to police officers ... For our officers, it's certainly important to them. They do a good job every day and body cameras will show that."
Under the city's use policy, Northfield officers are expected to activate their body cameras on any enforcement contact including traffic and pedestrian stops. A business check, friendly stop or social visit would not require officers to record footage, but if the encounter turns adversarial or hostile, police are to activate their cameras.
Footage attained from a body-worn camera is confidential under Minnesota state statute. While people on tape may request the footage, the video is typically nonpublic. Video is to be released to the public after an investigation if the recorded data shows an officer firing their weapon on duty or use of force that results in substantial bodily harm.
"Oftentimes police are having contact with folks that aren't at their best, they've had difficult days, so those videos aren't public information," said Elliot. "We don't want people to be embarrassed were something like that to appear and they were having a bad day or a medical emergency, mental health crisis things like that. If there's no major police use of force and that type of thing, those videos remain private to protect the privacy of folks."
Law enforcement agencies across Rice County have embraced this new standard of policing. Faribault officers have worn body cameras for two years now. Police Chief Andy Bohlen said the technology was well worth the expense and has effectively resolved complaints and allegations brought against officers.
"It's been able to show us transparency. We've had multiple times over the past two and a half years where people have indicated something happened that we were able to show didn't happen by looking at the body camera footage," said Bohlen. "There were several times where people said things that happened that were just not truthful."
Bohlen also believed that the cameras could generate more positive police encounters when both the officer and civilian are conscious that their words and actions are being recorded.
"I think anytime you wear a camera, you're conscious as a professional that everything you're saying is being recorded too," said Bohlen. "So it probably aids in both the people we're dealing with when they know they're being recorded as well as our officers. Sometimes the people we deal with are not very kind to police."
The Rice County Sheriff's Office rolled out their own body-worn cameras earlier this year and will also be supplying the technology in county correctional officers. While there was a technological learning curve to overcome in the transition, Sheriff Troy Dunn said body-worn cameras were a useful tool for the office.
"When there's allegations of anything being done illegal or inappropriately, we can look right at that and put the complaint to rest rather quickly by having the video evidence show if what they say happened really, truly did happen," said Dunn.
Though body cameras are popular with both police and public, the thousands of dollars needed annual to maintain the files can be cost prohibitive, particularly for small rural communities. While the technology itself isn't too pricey, the cost of maintaining and storing footage in accordance with state law is.
Under Minnesota statute, law enforcement agencies have to abide by a number of restrictions when handling footage from body-worn cameras. Body cam data not part of an active investigation or criminal investigation data must be retained for at least 90 days, but if the footage features an officer discharging their weapon on duty or using force that results in substantial bodily harm, police departments must store the data at least one year after the investigation is complete.
Law enforcement also has a responsibility to redact identities of non-consenting individuals when footage is made public and must conduct biennial audits to determine if data is being used and stored in compliance with the law.
Those costs add up and are the leading barrier preventing body cameras from becoming a statewide practice. In a 2021, Minnesota Police Chief Association Survey of law enforcement heads, two thirds of respondents cited cost as a reason why their department didn’t have body cameras.
“I’m kind of holding out, hoping that there’s going to be some kind of a grant coming out,” said Le Center Police Chief Robert Pfarr. “Fifteen years ago that’s actually how I got our first video camera for the squad car was through a state grant and that’s what I’m hoping for is some money out there that will offset the costs.”
Still, the demand for the technology is growing, not just from civilian transparency advocates, but police departments themselves. Ninety percent of survey respondents said they were in favor of wearing body cameras, a notable increase from the 67% that approved of the technology in the survey five years earlier. Actual body camera usage nearly doubled in those past five years.
"I think it's just a matter of time before every officer in the state of Minnesota either has one or is required to have one," said Bohlen