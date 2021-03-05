Schools across the state have found it difficult to pass operating levies in the last couple of years, a trend that reflects a large issue statewide.
Thirty-four school districts asked residents for more funds via referendum questions in November 2020, but voters only passed 17 of those requests. This is the lowest approval rate since 1996. Of the 17 approved, 13 were renewals.
Many Minnesota schools are already feeling the funding squeeze. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a decrease in student enrollment as families explore homeschooling and online academies. A school district asking for more money during the pandemic certainly isn’t easy and it doesn't help that state education funding has not kept up with inflation since 2002-03, creating large funding gaps as the cost of education rises for school districts.
“We have a situation where for many years, the increases that we have received from the state in funding do not match the inflationary rate,” Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad said. “Yet the costs of goods and services still go up by the inflationary rate and so over time, that gap continues to widen.”
This funding gap forces school districts in southern Minnesota to put more pressure on local taxpayers to help close the gap. This is especially unfortunate for areas of the state that don’t have a large commercial or industrial tax base, thus more of the cost is placed on local property owners.
“If you consider us in comparison with Rochester, or a district that's that size, there are more taxpayers spread out. So what it means for us is, if we ask for a small increase with taxpayers that might cost our taxpayers 10 to 12 dollars a month and it might cost the taxpayers in Rochester, one dollar a month,” Elstad said. “Unfortunately, in a district like Owatonna, we suffer as a result of that, our taxpayers suffer.”
In November, Owatonna voters went to the polls to vote on two questions regarding the district's operating levy. Voters approved the first question which renewed the current operating levy. But a second referendum question asking for a levy increase failed with 61% of voters responding “no.”
Increased funding would have maintained appropriate class sizes, career and technical opportunities and quality programming for years, according to the district. But now the district will be looking to make cuts, likely this month, to programming and staffing, and the board recently approved a resolution directing the administration to make recommendations for reductions in programs and positions for the 2021-22 year. The Owatonna school district has already made $500,000 in cuts in 2019-20 and $2 million for the 2020-21 year.
Owatonna is not the only district to struggle to pass their operating levy referendums in recent years. In 2019, two Kenyon-Wanamingo schools’ operating levy questions failed. The first question looked to revoke the existing operating levy and replace it with a higher amount per pupil. The question only garnered 42% of voter support. The second question asked voters for an additional school district referendum revenue authorization, it failed with 39%, leaving the district in a difficult situation.
Following the fails, the district made several cost-cutting moves. The board decided to try approaching the public again in 2020, putting more emphasis on getting information out to the public regarding the upcoming question and help voters better understand its tax impact.
In 2020, the district asked voters to consider a single question, which would revoke the existing $296 per pupil and replace it with a desired $800 per pupil. Voters rejected the idea with 62% voting “no.”
Once again, the Kenyon-Wanamingo district is looking at cuts. The district cut its contract with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office for its security resource officer effective this summer. The district also closed its Knights Kids learning center in Kenyon. In early 2021, the school board added a salary cap for the board.
These cuts were in addition to other moves to save money, including raising event admission prices, eliminating athletic trainer coverage during sporting events and combining the superintendent and elementary school principal role. Administration will be making additional recommendations for reductions in programs and positions.
Faribault voters have also been reluctant with levy increases. In 2019, voters approved one of two referendum questions. The first asked voters to approve a tax increase which would fund a seven-period day at the high school. The question barely passed by a 90-vote difference between "yes" and "no" votes. The approval was only the second time a levy increase was passed in Faribault in more than 26 years. The second question asked for an increase in funding to pay for extra academic support and increased transportation options, it failed by 53%. No Faribault Public Schools referendum questions were asked in 2020.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva asked voters last November to consider their own question. The proposed operating levy would increase the school’s funding by $560 per pupil annually over a 10-year period. A home valued at $125,000 would have seen a tax impact of an additional $11.25 per month, the district said. On Election Day, the question failed with 66.36% voting “no.” The district is facing a $200,000 deficit, despite already cutting $160,000 from the budget.
Minnesota Public Radio contributed to this report.