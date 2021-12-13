A Faribault man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot his neighbor in the head.
Michael Ernest David, 56, was charged in Rice County District Court with one count of making terroristic threats with reckless disregard of the risk of causing terror in another, a felony. The charge stems from an incident that took place on Dec. 5.
According to the criminal complaint, Faribault police responded to a report of a threat after David's neighbors said David parked his truck in the middle of the street in front of their home. When the victim approached the truck, David allegedly was "shaking due to anger" and began bunching the driver's side window while it was still closed.
David reportedly told the victim he had a gun under his seat and he was going to shoot the victim in the head. David then reached under his seat and withdrew his hand while holding his fingers in the shape of a handgun, according to the report. The victim allegedly saw a brown zip-up pistol case on the driver's seat of David's vehicle.
According to court documents, the victim told police he feared for his safety.
A warrant was issued for David due to the risk that he may continue to either threaten the victim or act upon his threat and he was arrested and booked into the Rice County Jail on Dec. 7, according to court records. Bail without conditions was set at $75,000 and he has since been released.
David's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 8.