The Faribault School Board appointed a new member, but his prior experience on the board is nothing new.
At its Monday meeting, the board approved a resolution to appoint Jerry Robicheau as the newest member of the Faribault School Board. The motion passed 5-0 with Chair Chad Wolff absent and Board member John Bellingham acting as chair.
Robicheau was one of six candidates who applied for the vacant seat on the School Board after John Currie resigned from the School Board in November due to health reasons.
After reviewing the candidates' applications, Board members Courtney Cavellier and Bellingham recommended the board appoint Robicheau. Cavellier offered the reasons that Robicheau's experience is appropriate for the timing of the vacancy, and the community not only elected him but re-elected him to the School Board in the past. His previous work on facilities committees added to his favored experience.
Cavellier said she was impressed with the other five applicants and hopes each one considers running for election later this year. When Robicheau's term ends in November, he may also choose to run for a full four-year term.
Per state statute, Robicheau must wait 30 days before officially voting as a member of the School Board.
