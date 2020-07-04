A man was killed Saturday after a piece of farm equipment he was driving appears to have rolled over on top of him.
Rice County Sheriff's deputies found the man, who has not yet been identified, about 4:30 p.m. after responding to a call that a tractor had rolled over down an embankment in the 9000 Block of Albers Avenue in rural Bridgewater Township west of Northfield, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.
The caller reported there was a man trapped under an implement with severe injuries. Deputies arrived and the man was deceased, said Sheriff Troy Dunn
"It appears the operator was mowing the ditch on the east side of the road when it rolled down the embankment, ejecting the tractor operator and partially pinning him under the mower implement," Dunn said.
The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
Rice County deputies were assisted at the scene by Northfield Police, Northfield Ambulance and Northfield Fire and Rescue.