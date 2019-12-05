With the Wolf Creek Autobahn project on hold, but developer Neal Krzyzaniak indicating his intention to resubmit a similar project to the county board for consideration, Faribault city staff are paying careful attention.
Krzyzaniak first pitched his plans to the County Board of Commissioners in 2017, then spent about a year and a half refining them. On March 14, Krzyzaniak’s company Wolf Creek Motorsports, applied to Rice County for a land use permit.
Under the now withdrawn proposal, 466 acres of land in Forest Township would have been used for residential, recreational and commercial development. Land along Interstate 35 on both sides of Rice County Road 1 was to be part of the development. The plan was robust, with 300 garage villas, and amenities including a 5.6-mile road course and 1-mile kart course, a 150-site RV park, a 32,000-square foot clubhouse, 4-acre event area, convenience store, an auto sales/service shop and a sit-down restaurant.
With so many amenities, Krzyzaniak approached Faribault’s City Council in hopes of reaching a deal over wastewater treatment. The council originally expressed interest, in hopes of bringing jobs and economic development to the area.
In addition to residents within the villas, the project was also projected to include an event center that could have hosted up to 5,000 people, giving a big boost to Faribault’s tourism-related businesses.
“Given that the project is within close proximity to the city, it’d be reasonable to think people coming (to Wolf Creek) would also come to Faribault,” said City Administrator Tim Murray.
However, while Wolf Creek has stalled, a similar proposal from the city of Medford has gained steam, winning support from leaders in both cities. Medford is also hoping to receive state funding to help it connect into Faribault’s wastewater treatment system.
Medford’s growth potential is currently inhibited by an aging wastewater treatment plant, and the city's difficulty in finding staff qualified to operate it. Medford city staff have estimated that the connection could save Medford taxpayers around $1.5 million.
Although out-of-town wastewater customers don’t pay city taxes to Faribault, they could pay more in connection fees than Faribault residents. At a meeting in May, the council suggested charging Medford residents a connection fee 1.5 times that of Faribault residents, and Wolf Creek customers a connection fee twice that of Faribault residents.
However, both projects could face significant challenges. That’s because, according to Faribault Public Works Director Travis Block, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which permits wastewater treatment plants, may allow increased discharge, but not of organic matter.
Given those limits, Faribault’s attempt to help surrounding communities grow could actually backfire by inhibiting the city’s growth. Faribault has launched a capacity study to determine whether or not the wastewater system could accommodate the increased flow.
Faribault’s wastewater treatment plant currently treats about 4 million gallons of water a day, although at peak times demand can reach around 5 million gallons. Medford currently processes around 86,000 gallons a day, but with potential growth, the city estimates that figure could triple by 2040. Wolf Creek was projected to need around 110,000 gallons a day.
Block said that although Faribault may currently be well short of its wastewater treatment capacity, major industrial growth could quickly change those calculations. Currently, around 60% of Faribault's wastewater comes from the city's industrial plants.