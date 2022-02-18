Local theater gives people the opportunity to share stories as a community. Since 1995, the Merlin Players have been bringing this to reality in Faribault. By providing affordable local theater, the Merlin Players have drawn crowds of all ages from within and near the Faribault community.
This season, the Merlin Players set out to put on a show that would offer something for viewers of all ages. To do this, Sam Temple began his search by reading through all kinds of scripts online.
“The Merlin Players were looking for their spring show and were looking to add something accessible for younger audiences,” Temple said.
He came across the script for “The Boy who Talked to Whales.”
“I ordered the script and I thought it was extremely charming,” he said.
Temple took this script to his co-director Julianna Skluzacek. She found it to be just as interesting and charming as Temple had.
“The play centers on 10-year-old Jerry, who has always been a little different. He is a self-taught learner and explorer,” Temple said. ”He’s a very clever and different kid. He has taught himself to communicate with a whale named Ooka. He and his best friend Meg have a series of adventures trying to stop local fishermen and whalers. Their efforts to defend the world end up causing an international crisis.”
The play’s slapstick humor is one of the aspects that may entertain youthful attendees.
“It really is a family show. The key there is accessibility,” Temple said. “There are elements that all ages could really enjoy. Kids will enjoy the magic and immersion. And adults will really get to enjoy being in this fantastical world. There’s a lot of details with the set. The sort of theme with the show is immersion. The audience is basically just below water level.”
Holden Keller plays Jerry, a 10-year-old boy with the ability to talk to whales. He explained how he got involved with theater at the Paradise.
“With Paradise, I had done a play exercise in fifth grade with Carol,” he said. “My first big show was ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas,’ where I played Linus. I have really enjoyed my time here.”
For Holden, this show required him to get used to a lot of technical elements for the first time.
“I’ve never gotten to work with so much tech,” he said. “I’ve never done a show with mics. It even seems like there is a lot more lighting. The first time we used the surround sound, it was a shock. It really puts you in that world. It brings the show to life. It just feels so great.”
Everyone involved in the play noted the surround sound, including Beatrice “Bea” Watts, who plays Meg, Jerry’s best friend.
“The set is really cool,” she said. “A lot of people worked really hard on it, and there are a lot of hidden details to look for while watching the play. The surround sound has really added a lot to the performance.”
From cast to crew, each person has a large part in making this show run smoothly. Julianna Skluzacek is the founding artistic director of 28 years. She said the theater is excited to have a show geared for a young audience.
“Children have not had many experiences with these things in the last few years,” Skluzacek said. “Sam has done a marvelous job. When you hear the music and the whale coming out of the water, you want to look around ‘where, where?’”
Skluzacek and Temple encouraged families to come out for the play.
“I hope people will come,” she said. “Bring your kids. It’s not very long. Get your kids out of the house and get them exposed to something that engages their imagination.”
“If your child or grandchild is getting interested in theater, this is a great choice,” Temple said. “It is very short, but it has a lot of detail and it is very engaging with lights, sounds, colors, and videos. There are moments of this that will appeal and even delight people of all ages.”