Throughout his career as a principal, Chuck Briscoe has asked himself a single question when making decisions: “Is this going to be good for kids?”
“The other thing I tell staff — we always have to remember that everyone who comes through the door is somebody’s son or daughter, and they deserve the best shot every day,” said Briscoe. “It’s all about the kids. That’s why we’re there.”
After 33 years as a principal, the last four at Faribault’s Bethlehem Academy, Briscoe began his retirement Tuesday evening. As he reflects on his time at BA specifically, a number of positive memories come to mind.
“I met just a lot of great, great families and students,” said Briscoe. “There’s a lot of people who have been part of that school for four and five generations, and they’re very loyal people to that school. We got a lot of things done, but I think it’s [about] being able to call those people friends.”
Before he became the president/principal of BA, Briscoe served as principal of Century High School in Rochester from 1997 to 2012. After his first wife, Cindy, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, he took a job as principal of Hill-Murray School in Maplewood. Eventually Briscoe, who lives in Northfield, traded in his 45-mile commute for an 8-mile commute when BA hired him in 2016.
“When I started at BA in 2016, our budget was a little tough, enrollment was down, and in some ways the spirits were down,” said Briscoe. “I had to earn the trust of people, and I had to develop a sense of urgency if we were to continue to thrive as a school. We did a lot of things quickly.”
During his tenure, Briscoe worked with the BA staff and Board of Directors on a number of projects. Some of those included realigning the curriculum, increasing the number of advanced placement courses, and starting an agriculture program — a rare implementation for a Catholic school. BA is currently in the process of building a greenhouse for the ag program.
Raising money was part of Briscoe’s job description, and although he never had to do that before, he took the responsibility seriously. In January 2017, Briscoe asked the board to consider raising money to replace the school’s 153 windows, which were installed in 1949. BA raised $50,000 for the project. This past spring, when COVID-19 interfered with BA’s annual BABS Night fundraiser, the virtual event in its place raised $74,000. In taking on the extra job of raising money for the annual fund this year, Briscoe said BA raised $250,000 — about $130,000 more than last year. For the scholarship fund match grant, Briscoe said BA raised $12,700 of its $15,000 goal.
Jim Beckman, a former member of the BA Board of Directors, said Briscoe presented the board with great ideas on how to advance the curriculum. Not only that, but he introduced to the religion department the idea for students to leave the campus to serve others.
“He’s a man of integrity and he held people accountable,” said Beckman. “I think we were very blessed to have him as a president and principal the past four years.”
Facilities Committee Chair Pat DeGrood agreed that Briscoe brought a lot of experience from his previous positions to BA and took initiative to make big projects happen. DeGrood also commended Briscoe for his fundraising abilities.
“Chuck’s got a good personality,” said DeGrood. “He’s a good listener, a good communicator, but he carries himself with a good business tone, too.”
Sr. Mary Margaret Murphy, who worked as Briscoe’s administrator during his four years at BA, said she found him easy to work with. She pointed out that Briscoe believed strongly in the mission of the school and openly shared that with the public.
“I think he made a great impression on BA when he was here, and I’m sorry to see him go, and I wish him well in his retirement,” said Murphy.
Applying the “Four C’s” to his work — compassion, consistency, communication and calm — Briscoe said he didn’t want to present students with “a laundry list of rules” but instead led by example. One of the highlights of his job was having an impact on students’ life and helping them shape their dreams. Over the years he’s sent over 16,000 students out into “the real world.” (Someone once commented to Briscoe that he probably shook the hands of a lot of graduates throughout his years as a principal. He then decided to backtrack and calculate the number as close as he could.)
While Briscoe found joy in his work, his life outside of school took a tragic turn. He lost his first wife to pancreatic cancer in the spring of 2018, which was difficult, but he said he’s thankful to have been a part of the BA family during that period. He committed to giving the school two more years of service after Cindy’s death.
Since announcing his retirement, Briscoe said several schools and organizations have reached out to ask him to serve in interim roles. He hopes to fill one of those short term positions in the fall.
“I think it’s been a great, positive journey for me,” said Briscoe of serving BA. “I look forward to seeing them continue their mission. They’ve been around 155 years, and hopefully they’ll be around for many years to come. It’s been a good four years, and I’m ready to do something different and slow down.”