A man charged in connection with a heroin overdose last summer in Faribault was placed on probation for five years Wednesday in Rice County District Court.
Chad Allen Smith, 33, of St. Paul, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to one count of felony third-degree drug sale. In accordance with the agreement, two additional charges were dismissed: great bodily harm caused by distribution of a Schedule 1 or 2 drug and fifth-degree controlled substance possession. He was given a stayed sentence of more than three years in prison. He is expected to enter drug treatment program for nine-12 months and Rice County drug treatment court for 18-24 months. He will need to have a job, obtain a GED and have a "significant period of sobriety," to graduate the treatment court, said Rice County Attorney John Fossum.
Judge Karie M. Anderson ordered Smith to follow all state and federal criminal laws while on probation, submit to chemical testing, not use alcohol or controlled substances and meet other requirements. Smith was given credit for 20 days served in jail.
Court documents state Smith and Kelly Ann Tysdale, 34, of Owatonna were charged in Rice County after the Faribault Police Department received a call reporting someone had recently used heroin and was unconscious early in the morning of June 26 at Speedway in Faribault. The person was given an anti-opioid and within a few minutes was described as sitting up and talking. Officers believed the heroin contained the powerful opioid, fentanyl.
Later that day, court documents state Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force agents met with the victim, who reported making a deal with Smith to obtain heroin. Smith then reportedly got into contact with Tysdale. Smith eventually reportedly gave Tysdale approximately one-quarter of a gram of meth in exchange for one-tenth of a gram of heroin. Smith allegedly then gave the heroin to the overdose victim.
Tysdale pleaded not guilty to the three charges March 3. She has a July 9 plea hearing scheduled.
In other Rice County court reports,
• Elizabeth Christine Bailey, 33, of Minneapolis is charged with felony check forgery after she reportedly wrote a fake $565 check Oct. 6, 2020, at Lonsdale Hardware & Rental to buy a cordless drill, related accessories, and a floor fan.