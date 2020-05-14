It takes time and effort to form a deep understanding of different cultures, but the Faribault School Board is taking a step in that direction by developing a new position on the board.
During Monday’s virtual meeting, the board discussed plans to invite someone from Faribault’s minority communities to participate in discussions during School Board meetings. Like the student representatives, this person would not act as a voting member but instead provide an alternative perspective for board members to consider.
Community Education Director Anne Marie Leland has been working with the district's cultural liaisons and Equity and Multilingual Coordinator Sam Ouk to develop recommendation for individuals who might fit the proposed role. At this point, the board is still working through a number of unknowns regarding the position.
“What I think would be important is that whomever is invited, they know this is our first attempt and we may make some mistakes, and none of it is intentional, and they are risk takers along with us.” said board member Carolyn Treadway. “We don’t know what it’s going to look like. We just want to embed this and have a greater understanding of various cultural issues.”
Faribault schools have become increasingly diverse over the last several years. While almost half of the district's student population is white, according to the state Department of Education, 27% identify as Hispanic or Latino, another 24.4% are Black or African-American. Nearly one quarter of its 3,500 students is considered an English language learner, making awareness and an understanding of cultural differences a necessity for the district and leading the board to consider ways to incorporate those voices into its discussions — and decisions.
Board Chair Chad Wolff said the participating individual wouldn’t be able to vote without being an elected member of the board. However, he’d like whoever is selected to feel valued, get feedback from the board, become familiar with the decision-making process, and open the door for improved relationships between the board and diverse groups in the Faribault community.
Superintendent Todd Sesker said ideally he’d like to find someone already interested in the district, and hopefully someone whose children attend Faribault schools. He’d like to see the participant offer feedback and input to the School Board, and develop confidence to start participating in discussions without feeling “put on the spot.”
The School Board also discussed a rotation so different individuals can serve in the position throughout the year. Some board members suggested three to four months per person, but Wolff thought six months would allow more time for the selected individual to become familiar with the processes and develop a connection with the board.
If language presents a communication barrier, Leland pointed out a translator would need to attend meetings as well. In deciding what the outcome might look like for both the School Board and the added participant, Leland said she’s drafting somewhat of a job description.
“I know that board members present have met with families, so we’re building on those successes and really taking it to another level,” said Leland. “ … This is on the back of my mind that this is going to be a potentially positive position.”
One hopeful outcome of the position is to encourage community members from diverse backgrounds to file for School Board. The board previously discussed other methods to attract diverse candidates, such as the possibility of hosting a question-and-answer session for those interested in serving on the board. School Board member John Bellingham said he still plans to offer an informative presentation for the community, tentatively planned for after Independence Day.
The Faribault School Board plans to decide on a selection process and description for the honorary position at an upcoming meeting, either May 18 or the first work session in June.