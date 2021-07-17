Prince fans can now walk into the life of the Minnesota-born musician while taking a guided tour that allows guests to see his most iconic shoes up close.
The limited-run installation highlights the genius of Prince and his desire to entertain with showmanship. His shoes tell the story of his fun fashion sense with all his custom, shiny and sparkly shoes made so he could make listeners smile as he entertained and jumped across stages during his legendary music career.
A new exhibit called The Beautiful Collections: Prince’s Custom Shoes opened July 9 at the Chanhassen Paisley Park music museum.
Mitch Maguire, managing director and exhibit curator, answered queries about the exhibit.
As a fashion icon, Prince ahead of the times when he wore high fashion, unisex style clothes and shoes.
“Authenticity and originality are terms synonymous with Prince’s style,” Maguire said.
“His bold fashion statements uprooted society’s perceptions of conventional masculinity, challenged preconceived notions about gender performance, and emboldened others to be their true, unapologetic selves,” he said.
“Whether it was a perfectly ruffled blouse, a tailored suit or an expertly crafted shoe, his style was consistently forward-thinking, ever evolving and uniquely Prince,” Maguire added.
Prince fans can see 300 plus pairs of custom shoes exhibited on a wall inside guitar cabinets or even inside a 3D printed baby grand piano. Although Prince gave a grand stage presence with his talent, song writing and guitar playing, his physical frame showed to be petite with a shoe size equating to a men’s 7 to 7½.
The exhibit features 300 pairs of Princes’ most iconic shoes and is reported to be the largest display ever featuring his footwear. His entire shoe collection includes more than 1,200 pairs of custom designed boots and shoes.
To exhibit Prince’s shoes, Paisley Park partnered with the Twin Cities-based 3D printing innovator, Stratasys to construct the world’s first 3D printed grand piano display case. Also on display is a 9’ x 9’ 3D printed polymer image of Prince that consists of more than 347,000 small dots. Organizers report this groundbreaking technology has yet to be used broadly.
When asked to share a funny story about Prince’s shoes related to his showmanship, Maguire said “Even Prince’s sneakers have clear wedge heels that would light up when he walked, and his shoemaker Gary Kazanchyan would buy children’s light-up shoes, pull the lights our and install them into Prince’s custom-made shoes, and the next thing you know, Prince is wearing them on stage in front of thousands.”
Nearly every outfit Prince owned was customized specifically for him, including custom shoes to match, affording Prince a streamlined, head-to-toe look that always fearlessly pushed the envelope. Many looks were directly inspired by pictures Prince would come across in fashion magazines.
“We’re thrilled to share Prince’s beautiful collection of shoes with the world, and we are heartened by how warmly this exhibit is being received,” Maguire said. “Tours are consistently selling out as a result.”