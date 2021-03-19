Balloons waved in the breeze outside three new houses in the northwest region of Faribault Thursday evening, signaling where the Ali, Hirsi and Rindahl families now call home.
Rice County Habitat for Humanity completed all three homes during the pandemic, a task that involved a bit of improvisation and new helping hands.
In celebration of the completed projects, Habitat for Humanity hosted a drive-by event for community members to welcome the families to the neighborhood.
“I like it the most,” said one of the Hirsi sons of his new home. “It’s big, and it’s cool.”
Rindahl and Ali family members also waved to passersby outside their houses, which are located on 22nd and 23rd St. NW. A couple of the Ali children also held up signs, one which read, “Thanks for making us proud.”
The two main needs of these Habitat partner families came down to space and accessibility.
The Ali family has nine children, and the Hirsis have 10. With a limited supply of large bedroom homes in Faribault, Habitat for Humanity provided six-bedroom homes for both families. Children at both homes said on Thursday that they like the bigger size of their new houses.
The Rindahl family includes a son who uses a wheelchair. As an 8-year-old, he needs more independence and accessibility in getting around than his family’s current trailer provides. When he moves into the new home April 1, he can upgrade to a power wheelchair. His 10-year-old brother said the wheelchair accessibility is his favorite part of the house, too.
“I love that 26 people have a place to call home,” said Dayna Norvold, Rice County Habitat for Humanity executive director, who attended the event. “I love it when kids are able to welcome new people to their new place.”
Improvising
When the pandemic hit last year, Habitat for Humanity had to shut down services after the go-to crew of volunteers, which largely consists of retirees, wrapped up a house. The nonprofit had another Faribault house to build in 2020 along with a four-plex in Northfield, but plans changed slightly. The Northfield project was delayed until this year, and Habitat for Humanity instead bumped up two more Faribault homes to the 2020 project list.
“When COVID happened, we all had to shut down, and our plans had to quickly change,” said Jodi Beach, volunteer coordinator for Rice County Habitat for Humanity. “ … We stepped back with volunteers, and as we got closer to summer, we put in a request for AmeriCorps. They’re volunteers that come for whatever their designated length of time is in exchange for a small stipend and money to go toward furthering education.”
Kleese Construction of Kenyon had started the Ali house at 312 22nd St. NW, and AmeriCorps vendors and their construction manager completed it last summer. The Ali house closed Aug. 28, 2020.
Kleese then began working on the other homes, and during the warm weather, the go-to volunteers returned and followed COVID-19 precautions. As the weather turned colder, Beach said Habitat for Humanity limited the number of go-to volunteers on site where they maintained social distancing, wore masks and monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.
The Hirsis closed on their house at 313 23rd St. NW closed Dec. 29, 2020; the Rindahls close on their new home at 309 23rd St. NW March 31.
Coming up
Habitat for Humanity’s big projects in 2021 will take place in Northfield: a duplex as well as a townhouse to house a total of six families.
Called the Faith Build, area churches and faith organizations in Rice County will help finance the projects and help with the construction along with Kleese Construction. Habitat for Humanity also received a $113,000 grant from Thrivent Financial to complete the projects.
This will be Rice County Habitat for Humanity’s first build in Northfield since 2016, said Executive Director Dayna Norvold, because of the cost of land.
“We’re just excited to help provide affordable housing in the Northfield area and extremely excited to do that during the pandemic,” Beach said. “The pandemic has hit the hardest on our rental home owners and families struggling to make a mortgage. Habitat for Humanity is still thriving through it and helping to provide affordable housing for these families.”