While on a recent vacation, Virgina van Sluis came across banners in a community that recognized military personnel through the Hometown Heroes Banner program.
Van Sluis, who comes from a military family, is the chair of the Veterans Committee at the Faribault Elks Lodge and was one of three chairs who brought the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall to Faribault in 2016. For her, adding another way to honor those in the military who give so much of their time was an easy decision. She found out the banners were part of the Hometown Heroes Banner program, which first started in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania in 2006.
Hoping to bring this project to Faribault, van Sluis has taken part in meetings with city/chamber staff, including the Faribault City Council's most recent work session, on how to make the project work in the community.
Parks and Recreation Director Paul Peanasky led the discussion during the council's Oct. 5 work session, and van Sluis was in attendance to answer questions.
Peanasky explained the Elks would be a sponsor of the banners, and the Chamber of Commerce would help assist with financing and depositing funds that come in. The only cost to the city could be setting up and taking the banners down. Initial plans indicate banners would stay up for six months and be changed out in May and November. By replacing every other banner, Peanasky estimated there being about 30 to 35 banners that could go up at one time. Along with current banners in the downtown area, other locations could be in the riverbend, bluffs and mills areas.
Overall, a majority of the council was in favor of the project and made a few suggestions for organizers to consider. Van Sluis said she was glad to have the interaction with the council, and appreciates the input they provided.
With only 30 to 35 spots available at one time, Councilor Sara Caron grew concerned about how the selection committee would decide who can be honored and who can't. Van Sluis told Caron that the maximum number of participants would have to be told up front, and it would be on a first come, first serve basis, which is how other states operate their programs.
Thinking of the large amount of veterans that could be honored in the program, Caron wondered what the criteria would be and worried some people could be left out. She also suggested going through a vetting process to find out a little bit more about the veterans, and make sure they are upstanding citizens in the community.
Mayor Kevin Voracek said he liked the program and asked how long the banners could be rotated through. Though it wasn't brought up in previous meetings, Peanasky assumed it could be however long they wanted it to be. Voracek added there could be a lot of people honored through this program, and it could be something longer term.
Focusing on the overall picture, Councilor Janna Viscomi recommended putting the banners along Fourth Street and replacing the blue banners with the veteran banners.
"Fourth Street has a long road, and that seems to be the most logical way to honor, then it ends right at the courthouse," said Viscomi. "If I were to promote this, I don't want [people] running all throughout town, I want to make it easy for tourists to find. They're all right down the middle of our community and very visible."
If banners were peppered throughout town, Voracek recommended putting together a GS map so people can find where they are located.
Van Sluis said in the town they drove through, the banners were initially placed downtown and then they had to expand into other areas due to a growth of interest from participants. She envisions requesting each participant to write a short caption about the individual honored to include in a booklet, as part of a walking tour.
Also in support of the idea, Councilor Jonathan Wood suggested adding the dates the individual served to the banners.
Councilor Tom Spooner was on board with only including the banners along the central corridor, where it creates an element of importance. Otherwise, some could be upset with being in a location where there isn't as much traffic as another area. Van Sluis agreed saying that it has to have continuity.
Councilor Royal Ross suggested letting the citizen committee fine tune the ideas and decide on locations.
"I don't think the seven of us need to micro-manage it," said Ross. "I approve; let them run with it."
Van Sluis said they plan on moving forward with the program, in hopes to have them up in time for Veterans Day. In the meantime, they will continue to develop parameters for who qualifies for the banners, how to apply and where they will be located. Since the banners are expected to be placed along city streets, the program will need final approval from the council at a regular meeting.