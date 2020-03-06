An argument between two men at a Las Vegas truck stop that led to an apparent murder has landed a Blooming Prairie man in the Rice County Jail.
Rice County Sheriff's deputies arrested 60-year-old Mark Doocy after a deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle parked at the Flying J Truck Stop at the I-35/Hwy. 19 interchange west of Northfield. The deputy then learned the vehicle and its owner were wanted in connection with the Nevada homicide.
Doocy was sought in the Feb. 28 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Dennis Hopkins, of Las Vegas, at a truck stop on the northeastern outskirts of metro Las Vegas.
According to Las Vegas police, Hopkins was shot after an altercation with a man who either worked for or with him.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Metropolitan Police were called about to Love’s Travel Stop the afternoon of Feb. 28 after a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found Hopkins dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Detectives believe Hopkins and Doocy were involved in an argument that then “escalated.” Doocy then retrieved a handgun and shot the victim several times, police said.
Doocy fled the scene in an SUV, police said.
When discovered by deputies, Doocy was inside a parked SUV. When he did not respond to law enforcement, members of the area’s tactical team used a chemical aerosol and other non-lethal tactics, but he continued to be non-compliant. After a four and a half hour standoff, officers entered the SUV and extracted Doocy. He was arrested and hospitalized for treatment.
Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn on Friday said that Doocy was treated for injuries from the aerosol and a stun grenade. Deputies did notice some blood in the SUV, but aren't certain how or when Doocy sustained cuts to his neck.
He was transported to the Rice County Jail Thursday an is being held on the Nevada homicide/murder with a deadly weapon warrant pending an extradition hearing.