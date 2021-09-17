Bethlehem Academy students and staff last week participated in multi-location service projects throughout the Faribault community.
“For over 150 years, community service has been a key pillar of Bethlehem Academy’s Sinsinawa Dominican tradition,” Mindy Reeder, Bethlehem Academy President/Principal said. “As each class went out into the community to serve, we not only show our gratitude and appreciation for our Faribault neighbors, but we instill in our students a love of service to others.”
In keeping with current COVID protocols, most of the service sites involved yard work.