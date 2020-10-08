Faribault’s City Council signaled its support for a move enabling it to claim the maximum allowable under the federal CARES Act.
As part of the historically large stimulus, which clocked in at $2 trillion, $150 billion in relief for local municipalities was provided to help them weather the economic storm created by the coronavirus pandemic.
Just how much funding each municipality received was set by the state government. Legislators bickered for several months on how to allocate roughly $850 million in funding, before Gov. Tim Walz did it by executive order. Those dollars have come with strict program guidelines laid out in federal code. They can’t be used to cover lost revenue, but can cover unbudgeted expenses as well as public safety and other administrative costs.
Under the plan proposed by proposed by Finance Director Jeanne Day and backed by the council, nearly $4 million in public safety expenses would be submitted to the state, allowing the city to take advantage of any unspent money returned by other municipalities.
All dollars received would go to the city’s general fund, where it would not be subject to the same restrictions as dollars allocated directly under the CARES Act. Thus, the city could use it to cover unbudgeted expenses, though its budget has remained fairly stable overall. Alternatively, the council could use those dollars to assist local small businesses and provide rental assistance, but without the restrictions and reporting requirements mandated under the CARES Act.
Faribault received just under $1.8 million in CARES Act dollars and has allocated most of it. However, only about half of the assistance recently approved for small businesses and nonprofits was claimed, and roughly $550,000 was never allocated at all.
Councilors Royal Ross and Tom Spooner were impatient to get those dollars in the hands of local businesses. They said that even though the last round of assistance saw only a limited number of applicants, many businesses that have applied for help would do so again.
“The purpose of this is to help the small businesses that were suffering,” Ross said. “If it’s not all allocated I would argue it’s not of apathy but because the amount (is too small).”
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson said that while the financial situation is different for every business, many are indeed still hurting. In particular, Rice County’s sizable hospitality and tourism industry has been hit hard by the pandemic.
Hair salons were also hit hard by early restrictions, due to a relatively high risk of COVID transmission. Business has picked up at Faribault’s Simplicity Salon, according to co-owner Gina Teske, but the salon was among those claiming the latest round of CARES Act dollars.
Simplicity is a small shop, with Teske and co-owner Donita Bauemfeind as the only employees, so the business didn’t face some of the complications others have. Still, Teske said that times are tough and businesses like hers could very much use additional assistance.
“It would really benefit a lot of us small businesses,” she said.
The Paradise Center for the Arts, which typically receives some dollars from the city, also got some CARES Act assistance in the latest round of awards. The Paradise, which has typically relied heavily on in-person events, has faced lean times as a result of the pandemic. Council members toured the nonprofit organization’s historic building as they consider a request to help the Paradise pay off its outstanding building debts. If the city covers part of the cost, the Paradise says that its donors would be willing to cover the rest.
Executive Director Heidi Nelson said that the Paradise is grateful for the support it’s received from the city. Still, she said that additional assistance would be most helpful to her organization and other nonprofits in the area.
“(More assistance) would be amazing,” she said.
Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen didn’t dispute that many area businesses have continued to feel severe economic pain even with the assistance they received. However, she said that other factors may have been at play.
“This could be for grant fatigue or even confusion,” she said. “Many of (our businesses) had received federal funds and didn’t necessarily know how it would work with federal funds.”
Still, Kuennen acknowledged that it’s likely that businesses could continue to struggle for at least several more months. With that in mind, she said the council has set itself up nicely to allocate as much as it can to assisting them.
“There likely will continue to be a need for helping our small businesses survive the crisis,” she said. “By having the council claim the dollars for public safety and get those dollars into the city’s general fund, they can now decide that they want to do another program.”