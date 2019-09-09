Faribault Community School offers a variety of activities and classes to school-age children, but starting this fall, children birth to 5 get a piece of the pie.
And thanks to grant funding from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, these Early Childhood offerings are free and open to anyone in the community.
In February, Faribault Community School received $19,300 in grant funding from SMIF to implement Early Childhood programming and parenting classes in the evenings. The classes begin this month at Jefferson Elementary and Faribault Middle School.
“This [grant] is kind of setting the groundwork,” said Rachael Petersen, Faribault Community School evening programs coordinator. “The grant will expire at the end of January; we’ll see how it goes from there … We’re establishing programs to see how to evaluate the community’s needs. It’s exciting to have all these options right now.”
Beginning Sept. 23, Faribault Community School offers Early Learning Discovery classes from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays at Jefferson Elementary and Tuesdays at Faribault Middle School. Parents have the option to either separate from their children during this period to take a Community School class or stay with their children as they explore and learn.
Petersen said the Early Learning opportunities at the Community School are different than daycare offerings. The hour and a half involves both free play and structured activities that engage children depending on their needs. All independently run by part-time staff members, the classes’ themes change from week to week. Drop-ins are welcome, but Petersen recommends parents pre-register their children at faribault.ce.eleyo.com.
The SMIF grant allowed Faribault Community School to re-purpose one classroom each at Jefferson Elementary and Faribault Middle School for the evening Early Childhood classes. With the SMIF funding, the Community School could purchase supplies needed for infant ages in the evenings. Last year, South Central College assembled and donated Early Learning kits, which Community School can now use at both the Jefferson and Middle School locations.
Another new Early Childhood program offered through Community School, Music Makers, is a Wednesday evening class that exposes young learners to instruments and music in general. Starting Wednesday, the class runs from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary.
Parents of early learners also have new opportunities thanks to the SMIF grant. As their children participate in Early Learning Discovery classes Mondays and Tuesdays, parents may participate in a book club, walking club or parenting classes offered during the same time slot. Staff from Fernbrook Family Center will also make appearances at the Community School to help parents improve their understanding of social and emotional parenting aspects.
Petersen also scheduled various speakers through October to offer one-time presentations at Community School. In the coming weeks, those talks include Mindful Parenting by Lisa Humfeld-Wilson of Humfeld Chiropractic and Nutrition Center, How to Build Strong Leaders by Jason Hunt and an etiquette class by Kim Purscell. Northfield psychologists Nate and Laurie Page will also offer a presentation called Shame versus Good Enough Parenting. In the future, Petersen said she’d like to schedule classes on the importance of play, speech development and first aid.
“These classes are designed to be of interest to an early learning parent, but also for all parents, not just [parents of] the youngest,” said Petersen.
The goal of the first round of presenters, said Petersen, is to meet parents’ needs without spreading their already busy schedules too thin. She’d like to see the programs attract 15 to 20 attendees if they were to continue after the grant funding ends.