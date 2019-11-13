As the December deadline draws nearer, the Faribault School District is urging families to turn in forms for students who qualify for free and reduced-price lunches.
The process not only helps families but also impacts the district’s bottom line.
The funding the Faribault School District receives is based on the number of individuals who qualify for free and reduced-price lunches. But based on the forms turned in thus far for 2019-20, the district could be down approximately $1 million in compensatory aid.
“That number will change in December,” said Interim Superintendent Todd Sesker. “We’ve got a pile of forms that haven’t been entered into the system yet, so hopefully that’s going to close that gap.”
Students qualify for the benefit based on family income and the size of their family.
According to Minnesota Report Card data, 63% of students in the Faribault School District qualified for free or reduced-price lunches in academic year 2018-19. Less than half of students in neighboring districts — 26% in Northfield and 34% in Medford — qualified the same year.
According to the data, the percentage of students who receive free or reduced-price lunches decreases as they emerge from elementary to middle school to high school. Last year, 78% of students at Jefferson Elementary, 75% of students at Lincoln and 76% at Roosevelt received free and reduced-price lunches. That percentage dropped to 60% at Faribault Middle School and 48% at FHS.
Earlier this fall, parents either received the forms via mail or picked them up during conferences. Next year, Sesker said the forms will be included in the online registration packet to make the process more efficient for families.
Sesker said building leaders have been instructed to contact parents to see if students in their households still qualify for the free and reduced-price lunch benefit. Brenda Boehm, director of food services for the Faribault District, is able to cross-reference to see which families qualified last year but didn’t turn in a form this year. All families — even those that don’t qualify — received also received forms for the sake of reducing stigma.
Administrative Assistant Kathy Zavoral suggested the district rename the program something else to further reduce the stigma. But District Finance Director Andrew Adams said the stigma should be a non-issue since protecting the integrity of students, not just parents, is a priority for the district. The status of how students get their lunches is concealed on the computer system as students pass through the lunch line so that even the person operating the system can’t see that information, he said.
Students who qualify for free and reduced-price lunches still receive meals even if their families neglect to turn in the forms. However, the district would then need to pay for those meals, which impacts its general fund as a result. Sesker added that when parents don’t pay their bills, it can force the district to dig into its reserves to cover those costs.
Sesker stressed that turning in the forms is “a win-win situation, both for the parents and the district.”