Infants Remembered in Silence has been helping families to deal with the aftermath of the death of infants and young children since 1987.
Helping roughly 7,000 people each year is not a cheap endeavor. For the last 25 years, IRIS has been holding an annual pancake breakfast to raise funds. The event helps IRIS Founder and Executive Director Diana Kelley and her team continue to aid families and individuals through their times of need.
IRIS will hold its 25th annual Pancake Breakfast Bash from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday Feb. 20 at the Faribault American Legion.
“We will serve pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, orange juice, coffee and milk,” Kelley said.
This year, the pancake bash will also include bingo, a silent auction and a bake sale.
IRIS received a special permit so bingo can open to people of all ages. The prizes for the regular games is 50% of the pot. There will be two blackout games, each with a $500 cash prize.
Kelley explained IRIS’s background, mission, and purpose:
“Iris was founded in 1987. We work with families that have a child who passed away during any point of the pregnancy. We also work with families dealing with infant and early childhood death,” she said.
IRIS strives to provide support to families — from assistance dealing with the immediate challenges after the loss of a child to long-term support groups.
“We provide advocate services where a volunteer goes in and works with the family, explains options, answers questions, helps to make keepsakes and provides burial clothes,” Kelley said. “We have support groups twice per month: a midday meeting on the second Wednesday of the month and an evening support group on the fourth Tuesday of the month. We have different gatherings every year as well.”
For most of the last 25 years, the pancake breakfast kitchen has been led by the Schmit family.
“The breakfast had happened a couple years prior, but it was at the bar and parents didn’t really want to bring their kids there. Then the event moved to the Legion,” Libby Schmit said. “After that, we volunteered to help out. The people who were supposed to work the kitchen never showed up, and we jumped in and helped to make it the success that it is.”
Volunteers like the Schmits make the event possible, but volunteers have been in short supply recently. The event will still be a success even with less people helping out, Kelley said.
“We haven’t been able to have as many volunteers out helping, so we don’t have as many items for the silent auction,” she said. “The silent auction is still going to be incredible. We’ve got gift certificates, signed Vikings stuff, pampered chef stuff, swimming passes, a signed print with the fish stamp from a man in Owatonna.”
Additional volunteers would be appreciated, Kelley said.
“We need help busing tables, setting up the auction and tables, serving coffee, answering questions, helping people sign up for the auction and selling items at the bake sale. There’s always dishes that need to be done in the kitchen too,” she said.
Over the last two-and-a-half decades, the pancake breakfast has grown quite a bit.
“When we first started, 100 to 150 people came. Now we see 400 to 500 people each year,” Schmit said. “Everything has grown and bingo is a huge draw. I’ve just seen it grow. You have people that come from all over to support the organization. It’s a big family event.”
Schmit explained why she continues to come back and lead the kitchen for the pancake breakfast after all of these years.
“We’re very happy to support an organization that’s been there for our family in a very dark time and we’re happy to help other families who need the services,” she said.