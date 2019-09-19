Roberds Lake Resort isn’t the same since last fall’s tornadoes swept through Rice County.
With hundreds of trees downed, residents see more houses than ever before, pontoons have been replaced and chainsaws are still going — even one year later.
“We have never had that much damage before, at least as far back as my family goes, which was 1937,” said Tim Cross, who took over his family-owned resort last year.
The resort shut down after the tornado took out the main bathhouse, destroyed cabins and scattered debris across the land and water. Although last year’s season ended prematurely, Tim said reservations for Roberds Lake Resort are booked this year through October.
Cross took care of as much of the damage as he could last year, but finding available contractors presented a challenge since many of them had been booked for projects planned further in advance. Restoration started back up again in March with the goal of getting the cabins ready by May’s fishing opener.
Rebuilding some of the cabins on the property accounted for the biggest task. Brick walls, rafters, roofs and ceilings all needed replacing, even on the shower house. With telephone poles down, all the power to the resort needed retrenching.
Repairing the tornado damage continues as two more roofs are ready to be installed. Fallen tree branches punctured 23 holes in Tim’s own roof, which is also in the process of being repaired.
Cross' parents, former Roberds Lake Resort owners Bob and Shermayne Cross, also took a blow from the tornado at their Roberds Lake house. They lost electricity and their antennae, a tree fell through their backyard shed, their deck needs to be replaced and sections of their house need residing.
“I was in the basement, and when I came upstairs, I couldn’t see out my windows,” said Shermayne. “… I kept thinking about the power lines. Tim came and said, ‘It’s just a mess.’ When we ventured out, it really was a shock.”
While somehow staying clear of some of the younger trees, Shermayne said the tornado struck and split many of the biggest and oldest on the lake. If these trees haven’t been cut down already, Shermayne said they likely will be in the next year or two. Uprooted trees tore up lawns around Roberds Lake, and while some residents are thinking about planting trees soon, others want to take a break from the cleanup and replant next year.
“I know in the woods behind our house, there must be hundreds [of trees] that are down,” said Shermayne. “I think the resort lost 100 trees easy. Like someone said, ‘Let’s count the ones still standing.’”
Shermayne never before saw her neighbors’ yards looking out her window, but the tornado severed the forest of trees that concealed one property from the next. It feels less private to Shermayne, even eerie as she thinks about what was there before. She notices the bareness in the woods when leaves fall off the trees, and it’s also colder during the winter and hotter in the summer without the trees’ insulation.
Despite all the damage to her property and the resort, Shermayne is grateful for friends, seasonal guests, church communities and Faribault residents who helped with post-tornado cleanup.
“It was fantastic,” said Shermayne. “I’m forever grateful for all those people.”
Deep down debris
Lake cleanup requires more help than residents and area volunteers can give with their own resources. With potential hazards in the water as a result of gusty tornado winds, anyone who falls off a jet ski or participates in any sort of water activity could be at risk.
Looking to ensure resort guests' safety, state Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, authorized a bill to allowing up to $100,000 of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources funding for lake cleanup. Funding became available in August with an agreement between the county and state.
To locate debris that needs to be removed from the water, Bruce’s Legacy, a Wisconsin-based organization that provides side scan sonar underwater searches, completed a mapping of Roberds Lake this week.
Keith Cormican, director of Bruce’s Legacy, has conducted underwater searches throughout the country and even traveled to Nepal. While driving his boat throughout the lake, he uses a side-scan sonar device called a Klein 4900, a “towfish” that stays underneath the water surface, to project images of underwater objects onto a screen inside his boat.
Looking at the screen, Cormican knows how to discern man-made items from natural elements that need to stay in the lake. As the boat travels on autopilot, the side-scan sonar device records everything in its path. After completing the lake scan, Cormican will take two to three days to analyze the data.
“The majority of it is floating at the surface but going to sink to the bottom,” said Cormican. “Picnic tables, chairs, coolers — we see a lot of that stuff.”
On Tuesday, Cormican said he hadn’t seen anything “really big” in Roberds Lake besides a lot of fallen trees and a six- to eight-foot canopy.
The next step in the process is for Rice County to put the clean up project out for bids. Jasinski and county officials, including Rice County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Jesse Thomas, who's helping lead the cleanup project, expects contractors to remove hazardous debris from the lake either this fall or soon after the ice melts next spring.