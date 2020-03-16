In this Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) gets past Miami Dolphins defensive back Walt Aikens (35) and into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. The Dallas Cowboys have placed their exclusive franchise tag on star quarterback Dak Prescott. The move secures the rights to Prescott for an estimated $31.5 million while the Cowboys and Prescott’s representatives keep working on a long-term deal. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, Fle)