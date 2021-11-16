Community Café Board President Dave Campbell said they had a wonderful crowd for their fundraiser “A Candlelight Celebration,” with close to 200 attendees participating Saturday, Nov. 13.

The Community Cafe fundraiser, “A Candlelight Celebration,” took place Nov. 13 at the historic Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior in Faribault. (Photo courtesy of Carolyn Hanson)

“It was a fun evening and people seemed to really enjoy being out and about, see some friends and connecting with each other,” said Campbell after the event.

Campbell says the evening consisted of folks socializing for an hour, looking over baskets and putting raffle tickets in the ones they liked. The Looney Lutherans performed for an hour, and cookies, cheesecake and coffee were available before returning to the sanctuary for the raffle drawing.

Rick Rabenek is brought up on stage to be Santa with the Looney Lutherans. (Photo courtesy of Travis Kath)
Pictured are attendees Glenn and Shirley Norgaard during Saturday’s event. (Photo courtesy of Travis Kath)
Karen Churchill, Community Cafe treasurer, sells raffle tickets. (Photo courtesy of Travis Kath)
Pat Ceplecha hands a bag full of raffle tickets to Jim Zotalis to pick and announce the winning number. (Photo courtesy of Travis Kath)

