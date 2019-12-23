WATERVILLE — There was a lot of hype surrounding Friday night’s girls’ basketball game between the WEM Buccaneers and the Medford Tigers.
The game lived up to all of that, and then some.
W-E-M erased an early 15-point deficit, then blew a five-point lead late in the game before Brielle Bartelt drove to the basket and hit a clutch shot just before the buzzer to tie it at 46-46 and force overtime. The four-minute extra session was just as intense as the final few minutes of regulation, with numerous lead changes, free throw opportunities, clutch shots and timeouts.
The Bucs finally had a three-point lead with about 15 seconds remaining in overtime, but the Tigers hit a basket in the closing seconds and believed they’d drawn a foul for a chance at a free throw to potentially tie the game and force a second overtime period. But the referees didn’t blow a whistle — the buzzer sounded instead, signaling that W-E-M had won, 59-58. The Bucs and their home crowd erupted in celebration while the Tigers were left stunned, upset and in a state of disbelief.
The Tigers came into Waterville having not lost a regular season game since Feb. 8, 2018. They were a perfect 23-0 in the regular season last year and were off to an undefeated start in this 2019-20 season as well. But the Buccaneers were also undefeated heading into Friday night’s showdown, and so something had to give.
Medford jumped in front early, scoring the game’s first eight points and eventually building a 23-8 lead. That was the score with 5:48 left before halftime, but WEM’s defense clamped down and its offense woke up shortly after that, as the Bucs went on a 13-4 run to close the first half, resulting in a more manageable halftime deficit of only six points, with Medford on top 27-21.
After ending the first half on a high note the Bucs picked up right where they left off in the second half and eventually cut the Tigers’ lead to two, at 30-28, with just under 14 minutes remaining. The teams traded punches for the next several minutes, and with five minutes left Medford was clinging to a one-point lead. But WEM’s Toryn Richards hit a 3-pointer from the corner to finally give the Bucs their first lead of the game at 41-39 with 4:12 remaining.
The Bucs increased their lead to 44-39 with 2:38 left, but the Tigers weren’t done yet. Medford rallied and went on a 7-0 run over the next two and a half minutes and retook the lead at 46-44 with less than 10 seconds to play.
That’s when W-E-M head coach Ty Kaus called his last timeout. He wanted to get the ball into Bartelt’s hands and she didn’t disappoint. Bartelt sped down the court and drove into the lane. She could have kicked the ball out to a couple of teammates for a potential game-winning 3-pointer, but with only a couple seconds left on the clock she took the ball to the basket herself and made an underhanded shot just before the buzzer.
“Brielle made a heck of play there at the end of regulation,” Kaus said. “We wanted to give her an opportunity to attack the basket and have some shooters that she could kick it out to, but she made a great move and made a heck of a basket to tie it up.”
Although W-E-M’s offense sputtered at times and the Bucs’ performance at the free throw line was less than stellar — they made only 19 of 37 free throw attempts — Kaus praised his entire lineup for doing a lot of the little things right, as well as some big things, too.
“Allison Rients also had some big rebounds, and Toryn (Richards) had that big three to give us our first lead,” Kaus said. “And Ellie Ready was huge for us tonight with five big threes to keep us in it.”
Ready led the team with 19 points, while Bartelt battled hard against Medford’s swarming defense and finished with 18 points, including 11 free throws. Her biggest basket was undoubtedly the one that sent the game to overtime.
The Bucs (7-0 overall, 4-0 Gopher Conference) shot just 30% in the game, making 16 of 52 field goals attempts, but they were 8 of 17 from 3-point range.
The Tigers (7-1 overall, 4-1 Gopher Conference) shot 45% in the game (20 of 44) and made 82% of their free throws (14 of 17), but in the end they finished with five fewer points on free throws and 12 fewer points from outside the arc. They also committed 26 fouls in the game, which hampered their overall efforts.