Roughly two months after emerald ash borer was confirmed in Medford, placing all of Steele County in an indefinite firewood quarantine, the City Council started to taking steps to combat the invasive species.
The county-wide quarantine was enacted after the Minnesota Department of Agriculture confirmed the infestation of the emerald ash borer, or EAB. Since then, the council has met with the University of Minnesota Extension Office, and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture hosted an open house to discuss all things EAB, ash trees and the quarantine.
“There’s a lot you guys are going to have to do now,” said Deb Arlt with the University of Minnesota Extension Office during the September council meeting. “First you’re going to have to find a location that’s going to be designated as a tree disposal site because you want these trees in one location. As the trees start dying, you’re going to need to have a sport where they can be disposed of.”
During Monday’s meeting, council members took that first step in designating an area – though it is being considered a last resort.
“It has been extremely difficult to gain access to a site,” said City Administrator Andy Welti as he described the location that has become available. “This was the first option that actually came through that was affordable.”
The site, on Frontage Road West just outside the city, will be limited to city personnel as a place to dispose of shrubs, branches, trunks and roots of trees, as well as other vegetative material. The site is approximately 0.2 acres of land and be considered a compost site where materials will be burned. The annual sum of the lease for the site will be $420 and will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.
Council member Matt Dempsey questioned why this would be a city-only site, stating that the public also needs access to a compost so that they can dispose of their infected and dying ash trees now that the infestation has been confirmed. Welti said property owners are hesitant to allow the public onto a site.
“There is another individual who is considering a site for the public that we are hoping to know more about by November or December,” Welti added. “But I need to know if we should move forward with this site if we end up with no other option by January.”
The council unanimously agreed to enter into the lease agreement so that there is something in place while Welti continues to look for a suitable site that could potentially be used by the public.
Public Works Supervisor James Wicks was also at Monday’s meeting and discussed with the council the comprehensive plan they are trying to establish to handle the city’s responsibilities of its ash tree population on city grounds.
“Public works has worked to identify all ash trees on city grounds and evaluate their value in aesthetics, shade and biodiversity,” Wicks said. “Upon this assessment we have determined that approximately five trees would be good candidates to treat.”
The first of the five is located in Central Park near the pavilion, while the other four are located in Straight River Park. Wicks said that the cost to treat these trees once every three years will be approximately $900 total.
Dempsey expressed skepticism of the necessity to treat the trees for that cost, noting that if no one else treats their ash trees that it could in turn be all for naught. Welti stated that the treatments have been determined to be effective and that the money for potential treatment could still be added to the 2020 budget.
Wicks also said that the remaining ash trees on city grounds would be removed as needed and that a diverse selection of native trees and shrubs would be planted in their replace. He said that the planting of replacement trees and shrubs would start in the spring 2020 with the planting of up to 25 bare root trees in Straight River Park.
The adult emerald ash borers are flying, metallic emerald green beetles which feed on the leaves of ash trees. Their life cycle is short and precise as they lay eggs in bark crevices. The EAB larvae kill the ash trees from the inside out by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk.
The invasive insect was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009 and is now found in 35 states. Minnesota is highly susceptible to the destruction caused by EAB as it is the home to approximately 1 billion ash trees.