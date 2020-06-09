A yellow submarine, a 17-foot tall guitar, a 35-yard guitar-shaped fairway sand trap and street signs showing distances to “Beateley” places.
These are among the many props at the Beatles’ themed Montgomery National Golf Club.
The clubhouse walls also are covered with Beatles and family memorabilia including photos and maps. He also has golf caps with a Beatles logo and a guitar and the guitar bunker.
And course’s The Beatles White Album Scorecard is white with each hole named after a different Beatles song, plus a guitar and musical note themed flag.
The man behind the menagerie is owner Greg McKush.
A Beatles fan since he was a grade-schooler, McKush, 56, designed the course with his favorite rock and roll band’s theme.
“Ever since I was 9 years old I started buying Beatles albums,” McKush said. “I had every one. I’m a huge [Paul] McCartney fan. I’m a singer-songwriter, so I’ve been playing Beatles’ music since I was young.”
The golf course gives McKush a chance to show his creativity.
“That’s what I love about this big 160-acre canvass,” he said. “And I can’t wait to keep adding to it. We’re definitely one of a kind.”
Also an actor and model in television shows and commercials, McKush played at farmers’ markets and private parties for years.
“My kids and I had a little band called Sunny-side Up,” McKush said. “I play a little bit here when we have tournaments. I pipe out Beatles’ music to the golf course with a big speaker.”
The yellow submarine came last spring from Hot Sam’s Antiques Store, Foto Park, Junkyard Theme Park along Interstate 35 near Lakeville.
“When I went by it was green, and right there I thought, I need to get that and paint it yellow,” McKush said. “And also he had this great big guitar which refaced and made it into an Olson guitar which is the kind of guitars I play. That was the first step of all this craziness.”
The submarine was a fiberglass prop in the 1970 movie, “Tora, Tora, Tora,” on the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. They made two of them, but they didn’t need a second take when they blew it up.
Guitar maker Jim Olson in Circle Pines, Minnesota created the 17-foot Lucian guitar.
“We refaced it, and at the top on my actual one that looks just like it is ‘The Giving Tree’ that I read for my kids for years. We emulated that as best we could.”
Then he decided to make an Olson guitar bunker on the sixth fairway last September.
The street signs include Liverpool, Strawberry Fields and Penny Lane.”
McKush’s plan is to build a log cabin clubhouse at the course, like a course his family bought in 1979 called Lone Pine.
“It had a log cabin, so I’m kind of reliving my childhood,” McKush said. “We ended up selling that to Mystic Lake in 2002, and then I was director of golf at the Meadows at Mystic Lake and built that golf course. Then I retired at 47 in 2013, and I got bored in 2018 and bought this place.”
The log cabin has been put on hold because of the COVID-19 virus, but McKush said construction could start next year.
“Then were going to continue with doing things like an Abby Road entrance,” McKush said.
One hole is named in honor of longtime member John Segna, who had a heart attack a couple years ago on hole No. 1.
“Just by chance a helicopter was coming from Waseca and they ended up picking him up. There were paramedics on the course, and everybody ran for his safety. When I said I’d like to call it “The Day in the Life,” Jon Segna, who survived, said, ‘I would rather call it “A Little Help From My Friends.”
In addition, the 18th hole is named “The End,” hole 9 is “Number 9,” 15 is “Strawberry Fields” where McKush is putting strawberries on the right side, and the “Yellow Submarine” is No. 5. He held a contest naming the holes, and he gave prizes if he chose their name. The Beatles have written about 1,000 songs as a group from 1964 to 1970 and after they split up into new groups.
“We considered putting it there, but I’m scared that kids will hit balls off of it and it will crumble,” McKush said. So it’s displayed in the front of the pro shop, next to parking lot.
Not only golfers are interested in the course. Last week, McKush had a wedding party who are big Beatles fans come out and take photos. He also had a couple’s 30th anniversary.
“I get a lot of new people and a lot of repeat customers because they get to see this golf course,” McKush said. “And if the Beatles brought them here, it’s awesome.”
Also the course has a lore about being “haunted.” “Ghost Hunters a couple of years ago wanted to do a story on this place. I kind of was telling fibs to them. But now I realize that this place is haunted, and I think John Lennon is doing some of the antics that I’ve been seeing.”
Other course upgrades include doing ponding projects on holes 2 and 8 to alleviate some of the drainage problems in low areas. In addition, cart paths will be constructed all around the golf course, so when it rains golfers can stay on the cart path and not beat up the turf.