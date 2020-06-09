Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... .THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL STORM CRISTOBAL WILL LIFT UP FROM THE SOUTH AND TRACK THROUGH THE AREA THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT, BRINGING PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN. AVERAGE RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ARE EXPECTED BEFORE PRECIPITATION TAPERS OFF ON WEDNESDAY. SOME LOCALIZED AREAS EAST OF INTERSTATE 35 MAY SEE 5 INCHES OR MORE OF RAIN, ESPECIALLY WHERE ANY THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOP. FLASH FLOODING COULD DEVELOP THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TWIN CITIES/CHANHASSEN HAS EXPANDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE PORTIONS OF MINNESOTA AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN MINNESOTA, BLUE EARTH, DAKOTA, FARIBAULT, HENNEPIN, LE SUEUR, RAMSEY, RICE, SCOTT, WASECA, AND WASHINGTON. IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN, POLK. * FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * HEAVY RAIN WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS OF 4 INCHES OR MORE POSSIBLE. * THIS COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SMALL CREEKS AND STREAM MAY RISE QUICKLY, AND FLOODING MAY ALSO OCCUR IN URBAN AREAS. &&