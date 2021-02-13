From car warranties to credit cards, it seems every week there is a new telephone scam circulating the area. Recently, the latest scam to strike in southern Minnesota is specifically targeting businesses.
According to the New Ulm Police Department, last week businesses began receiving phone calls from a scammer posing to be a member of the corporate office management. According to the reports, the person on the phone claims they are having items shipped to the store related to COVID-19, but that payment was interrupted. The caller stated the shipment was approved with store management and instructed the employee to remove cash from the safe and send a specific amount to ensure the products were delivered.
Each time the employee was threatened to be terminated from their employment if they did not do what was requested, according to police.
One small business in Faribault reported having a similar call last week, but declined to comment further.
According to the Owatonna Police Department, there have been no reports of this specific scam hitting the area yet – but that doesn’t mean businesses shouldn’t be on the lookout. Capt. Eric Rethemeier said one of the most important tips he can give anyone when it comes to potential telephone scams is to never provide financial information in response to a request that came unexpectedly.
“Verify information before considering making any payment, either with law enforcement or someone you trust,” Rethemeier said. “Do not be pressured to act right away.”
Brad Meier, president of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, said scams that target small businesses are always concerning.
“They try to put employees in an awkward situation where they think they’re doing the right thing, not knowing it is a scam,” Meier said. “We encourage employers to talk with employees about these things. Never allow for conveyance of money or account information over the phone or without directly speaking with a supervisor.”
Though the business scam has yet to infiltrate the community, Rethemeier said two other scams this month have caught his attention.
In the first incident, an unknown person connected with a person, befriended them in a way that eventually led to suggestive sexual dialog and the exchange of explicit photographs. The scammer then demanded a ransom payment in lieu of making the pictures public.
In the second incident, Rethemeier said a local law firm was contacted as an intermediary in the purchase of piece of farm implement. The firm was sent a fraudulent check for payment and wired a large sum of money related to the purchase. The alleged purchaser is now the victim of identity theft and their credentials were being used to defraud the law office.
Whenever it comes to dealing with a person you do not know on the phone, whether the conversation is about finances or other intimate details of your life, Rethemeier said it is always best to err on the side of caution.
“If it sounds too good to be true – it probably is,” Rethemeier said.