With just days to go before new city councilors Linda Murphy and Ralph Barney are set to be sworn in, the Morristown City Council reached few decisions at its final meeting of 2020, leaving plenty for the new council to consider.
At the top of the docket was the future of the city engineer’s position and whether the city ought to switch providers. For more than a decade, Morristown has contracted out the position to Bolton & Menk. During that time, Rich Revering has been the city engineer, though he has a team of assistant engineers by his side.
In its application, Bolton & Menk leaned on that experience in Morristown, which it said gives Revering unique “insider's knowledge” as to the city’s infrastructure. It also touted the company’s strong presence in rural communities throughout the upper Midwest.
Bolton & Menk won’t be the only game in town, as Shortt Eliott Hendrickson also applied. Like Bolton & Menk, the Twin Cities-based engineering firm has a long track record and broad presence serving communities throughout the region.
For the position of city engineer, SEH suggested Brent Kavitz as a potential candidate. The veteran engineer would bring 20 years of experience to the position and would be backed up by a team of seven assistants, some of whom have as much or more experience.
The council is considering city engineer candidates as it prepares to embark on major road repair projects. Mayor Tony Lindahl and members of the council, which has turned over entirely in the last two elections, have said they need to play “catch up” after years of prioritizing low taxes over road repairs.
The hourly rates provided by the two companies differed significantly, though it’s not clear exactly which one is cheaper. For example, Revering’s billing schedule would run at $124.80 for the first eight hours and $178 thereafter, while Kavitz’s would be a flat $157 per hour.
Councilors didn’t give an indication of which company they’re leaning toward, but say they plan to revisit it in the new year. Lindahl said that to get a better idea of which company is cheapest, they would give a theoretical project to both companies as a test.
Councilor Tim Flaten described the decision to revisit the contract as an effort to save the taxpayers money and ensure that services are being provided as efficiently as possible. On the other hand, Lindahl was more critical of Bolton & Menk.
“They've brought some pretty high numbers in,” he said. “The bottom line is that we’ve got to do things better and cheaper.”