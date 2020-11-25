With an eye to fulfilling the Downtown Master Plan’s vision of abundant recreational opportunities, Faribault’s City Council has made a big land purchase along the Straight River.
Tucked into the council’s Tuesday agenda was a resolution that would approve a purchase agreement between the city and a local developer for more than an acre of land located between the Crooked Pint and the River. The total cost of the agreement comes in at more than $217,050 and is expected to close at the end of the year. The land is not only centrally located near to downtown businesses and housing, but adjacent to other city-owned properties.
Working alongside City Administrator Tim Murray and City Attorney Scott Riggs, Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen spearheaded the initiative at the council’s direction after the property was put up for sale.
Kuennen noted that the area is suggested for active and passive recreation under the Downtown Master Plan. However, the council has not decided specifically how the land will be utilized.
“The desire is to preserve that area,” she said. “The first step of that was to make sure we acquire that and get it into the city’s ownership.”
While improving city parks has been an oft-discussed priority, funding has been scarce in recent years and significant needs exist throughout the system, as shown by the Parks, Trails and Open Spaces Plan approved by the council last year.
In its comprehensive analysis of the system’s strengths and weaknesses, the plan noted that Faribault has more park space than most cities its size, and the intersection of the Cannon and Straight Rivers provides unusual recreational opportunities.
Yet at $49 per capita, its park budget is far below the $78 per capita national average. As a result, many park facilities are aging and in need of repair, while others are undeveloped or underdeveloped.
Still, the city has big visions for its park system, viewing it as key to making Faribault more livable — and therefore more attractive — to young families. Councilor Janna Viscomi has championed park improvements as a way to further improve Faribault’s quality of life.
“I always try to bring that to the forefront for people, especially our youth,” she said. “They need more things to do.”
Once it’s finished, the area behind Crooked Pint won’t be the only recently developed park along the Straight River. Though much smaller in size, another park will soon be nestled along a bend in the river, next to the future Straight River Apartments being constructed on the north end of downtown.
Viscomi said that like that much smaller park, the park behind Crooked Pint should offer amenities not found anywhere else in the city, function as something of a regional destination, and crucially, make the most of its unique location.
“Right now, we don’t have a lot of recreational opportunities in and around our river,” she said. “Unfortunately, we’ve allowed the railroads to be a deterrent.”
Viscomi added that the city should work to connect this “cornerstone” park with the rest of its network through a more robust trail system than currently exists, including an extension all the way to River Bend Nature Center.
Mayor Kevin Voracek agreed with Viscomi that the additional park space is needed for downtown families. He suggested that the former Lockerby property, located on the south side of the Viaduct, could host a parking lot that would serve both the new park and Teepee Tonka. Last year, the city purchased the Lockerby site with an eye toward utilizing it for an affordable housing development. However, the project proposed by Minnetonka-based developer Roers Cos. failed to secure state aid dollars and was subsequently abandoned.